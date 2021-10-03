Colts vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 4
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)
When: Sunday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida
How To Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color analyst)
TV Map: Those in the yellow region will get the game on your local CBS channel.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 77 (XM App 388)
Sirius XM Radio (Dolphins) — Channel 156 (XM App 230)
Injuries
Final injury report for both teams
Quenton Nelson placed on IR
Picks & Predictions
Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 2.5-point road underdogs
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18/19
TBD
TBD
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
