Colts vs. Dolphins: Updated injury report for Week 4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) are inching closer to the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium and have released their injury reports for Thursday.

While the Colts didn’t add any new names to the injury report, that’s where the positive news stops. All seven of the players listed as non-participants on Thursday are starters. This roster could wind up getting thin quickly if the majority of them are ruled out later this week.

Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Back

DNP

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

LP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Knee

DNP

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

DNP

DNP

DT Antwaun Woods

Back

DNP

LP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

DNP

G Mark Glowinski

Knee

LP

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Knee

LP

LP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

LP

LP

Notes

  • All seven of the DNPs are starters. Unless they wind up logging a limited practice on Friday, it’s safe to assume they will be ruled out for the Week 4 matchup.

  • RG Mark Glowinski was downgraded from limited to did not participate, which is a major red flag. Hopefully, he can return to limited on Friday. He would likely be replaced by rookie Danny Pinter.

  • LB Darius Leonard upgraded to a limited status so he should be expected to play, barring a setback.

  • QB Carson Wentz logged his second limited practice in a row. Despite dealing with two ankle sprains, Wentz is expected to play and feels he’s in a much better place than he was at this time last week.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

WR Will Fuller V

Chest/Elbow

DNP

LP

LB Jerome Baker

Hamstring

LP

LP

C Michael Deiter

Foot/Quad

LP

DNP

CB Xavien Howard

Shoulder

FP

FP

S Brandon Jones

Ankle

FP

FP

WR DeVante Parker

Shoulder

FP

FP

The final injury report for both teams will be released on Friday afternoon and will include status designations for the matchup.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

WATCH: Betting 101 - Understanding the basics of sports betting

If you're in the yellow, you'll get Colts vs. Dolphins on TV

Colts' Carson Wentz (ankles) feeling 'way better' entering Week 4

List

Colts vs. Dolphins: 5 things to watch in Week 4

Recommended Stories