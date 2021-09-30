Colts vs. Dolphins: Updated injury report for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) are inching closer to the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium and have released their injury reports for Thursday.
While the Colts didn’t add any new names to the injury report, that’s where the positive news stops. All seven of the players listed as non-participants on Thursday are starters. This roster could wind up getting thin quickly if the majority of them are ruled out later this week.
Here’s an updated look at the injury report for the Colts on Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Back
DNP
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Rest
DNP
FP
Ankle
DNP
LP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Knee
DNP
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
S Khari Willis
Ankle/Groin
DNP
DNP
DT Antwaun Woods
Back
DNP
LP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
DNP
G Mark Glowinski
Knee
LP
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Knee
LP
LP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
LP
LP
Notes
All seven of the DNPs are starters. Unless they wind up logging a limited practice on Friday, it’s safe to assume they will be ruled out for the Week 4 matchup.
RG Mark Glowinski was downgraded from limited to did not participate, which is a major red flag. Hopefully, he can return to limited on Friday. He would likely be replaced by rookie Danny Pinter.
LB Darius Leonard upgraded to a limited status so he should be expected to play, barring a setback.
QB Carson Wentz logged his second limited practice in a row. Despite dealing with two ankle sprains, Wentz is expected to play and feels he’s in a much better place than he was at this time last week.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
WR Will Fuller V
Chest/Elbow
DNP
LP
LB Jerome Baker
Hamstring
LP
LP
C Michael Deiter
Foot/Quad
LP
DNP
CB Xavien Howard
Shoulder
FP
FP
S Brandon Jones
Ankle
FP
FP
WR DeVante Parker
Shoulder
FP
FP
The final injury report for both teams will be released on Friday afternoon and will include status designations for the matchup.
