Colts vs. Dolphins: Initial injury report for Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) released their injury reports on Wednesday to begin the preparation for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite being less than a month into the season, the Colts have an extensive injury report that is filled with the names of impactful players on both sides of the ball. It’s a big one, so let’s get to it.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/29) Thur. (9/30) Fri. (10/1) Status TE Jack Doyle Back DNP T Eric Fisher Rest DNP LB Darius Leonard Ankle DNP G Quenton Nelson Ankle/Knee DNP DE Kwity Paye Hamstring DNP T Braden Smith Foot/Thumb DNP S Khari Willis Ankle/Groin DNP DT Antwaun Woods Back DNP CB Rock Ya-Sin Ankle DNP G Mark Glowinski Knee LP RB Jonathan Taylor Knee LP QB Carson Wentz Ankles LP

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that it’s “not looking good” in terms of Quenton Nelson suiting up in Week 4. He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but it’s trending that way.

It was encouraging to see Carson Wentz log a limited practice to begin the week. Even after gutting through the Week 3 loss, it seems Wentz is in a better place than he was just a week ago.

All of the players that didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday are in question for the Week 4 game against the Dolphins. If they are able to log a limited practice by Friday, they have a chance to play.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/29) Thur. (9/30) Fri. (10/1) Status WR Will Fuller V Chest/Elbow DNP LB Jerome Baker Hamstring LP C Michael Deiter Foot/Quad LP CB Xavien Howard Shoulder FP S Brandon Jones Ankle FP WR DeVante Parker Shoulder FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related