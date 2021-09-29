Colts vs. Dolphins: Initial injury report for Week 4

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) released their injury reports on Wednesday to begin the preparation for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Despite being less than a month into the season, the Colts have an extensive injury report that is filled with the names of impactful players on both sides of the ball. It’s a big one, so let’s get to it.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Back

DNP

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Knee

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

DNP

DT Antwaun Woods

Back

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

G Mark Glowinski

Knee

LP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Knee

LP

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

LP

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that it’s “not looking good” in terms of Quenton Nelson suiting up in Week 4. He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but it’s trending that way.

It was encouraging to see Carson Wentz log a limited practice to begin the week. Even after gutting through the Week 3 loss, it seems Wentz is in a better place than he was just a week ago.

All of the players that didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday are in question for the Week 4 game against the Dolphins. If they are able to log a limited practice by Friday, they have a chance to play.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

WR Will Fuller V

Chest/Elbow

DNP

LB Jerome Baker

Hamstring

LP

C Michael Deiter

Foot/Quad

LP

CB Xavien Howard

Shoulder

FP

S Brandon Jones

Ankle

FP

WR DeVante Parker

Shoulder

FP

