Colts vs. Dolphins: Initial injury report for Week 4
The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) released their injury reports on Wednesday to begin the preparation for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
Despite being less than a month into the season, the Colts have an extensive injury report that is filled with the names of impactful players on both sides of the ball. It’s a big one, so let’s get to it.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Back
DNP
T Eric Fisher
Rest
DNP
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
DNP
Ankle/Knee
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
T Braden Smith
Foot/Thumb
DNP
S Khari Willis
Ankle/Groin
DNP
DT Antwaun Woods
Back
DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
G Mark Glowinski
Knee
LP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Knee
LP
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
LP
Head coach Frank Reich told reporters Wednesday that it’s “not looking good” in terms of Quenton Nelson suiting up in Week 4. He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but it’s trending that way.
It was encouraging to see Carson Wentz log a limited practice to begin the week. Even after gutting through the Week 3 loss, it seems Wentz is in a better place than he was just a week ago.
All of the players that didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday are in question for the Week 4 game against the Dolphins. If they are able to log a limited practice by Friday, they have a chance to play.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4:
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
WR Will Fuller V
Chest/Elbow
DNP
LB Jerome Baker
Hamstring
LP
C Michael Deiter
Foot/Quad
LP
CB Xavien Howard
Shoulder
FP
S Brandon Jones
Ankle
FP
WR DeVante Parker
Shoulder
FP
