Colts vs. Dolphins: Inactive players in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Colts had already ruled out five players due to injuries, all of which are starters at their respective positions. All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was ruled out but was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday so he won’t show up on the inactive list.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Colts in Week 4:

Name Position Injury Braden Smith OT Foot/Thumb Khari Willis S Groin/Knee Rock Ya-Sin CB Ankle Kwity Paye DE Hamstring Antwaun Woods DT — Jacob Eason QB —

The four players listed as questionable for the matchup are all active. That includes quarterback Carson Wentz, who continues to battle through two sprained ankles, and running back Jonathan Taylor, who is dealing with fluid in his knee.

With Brett Hundley elevated from the practice squad, Jacob Eason is a healthy scratch. It remains to be seen what his future holds when Sam Ehlinger returns from the injured reserve.

Here’s a look at the inactive players for the Dolphins in Week 4 (will be updated):

Name Position Injury

