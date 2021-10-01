Colts vs. Dolphins: Final injury report for Week 4

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) have released their final injury reports with designations ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Colts ruled out five starters for the matchup on Friday, including left guard Quenton Nelson, who will miss the first start of his career. Four other Colts are listed as questionable for the AFC matchup.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 4:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

TE Jack Doyle

Back

DNP

DNP

LP

Quest.

T Eric Fisher

Rest

DNP

FP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle/Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DE Kwity Paye

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

T Braden Smith

Foot/Thumb

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

S Khari Willis

Ankle/Groin

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

DT Antwaun Woods

Back

DNP

LP

FP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

OUT

G Mark Glowinski

Knee

LP

DNP

FP

Quest.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Knee

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

QB Carson Wentz

Ankles

LP

LP

LP

Quest.

Notes

  • All five of the players ruled out are starters. RT Braden Smith will miss his third game in a row while the other four will all be missing their first game of the season/

  • QB Carson Wentz is officially listed as questionable, but he should be expected to play.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor is also listed as questionable, and it isn’t clear if the Colts will be looking to manage his workload. Regardless, he should be expected to play barring a setback.

  • RG Mark Glowinski logged a full practice on Friday, which is encouraging for his status in Week 4.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/29)

Thur. (9/30)

Fri. (10/1)

Status

WR Will Fuller V

Chest/Elbow

DNP

LP

LB Jerome Baker

Hamstring

LP

LP

C Michael Deiter

Foot/Quad

LP

DNP

CB Xavien Howard

Shoulder

FP

FP

S Brandon Jones

Ankle

FP

FP

WR DeVante Parker

Shoulder

FP

FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Play in our FREE Week 4 Colts Challenge

Colts rule out 5 starters vs. Dolphins in Week 4

Colts' Eric Fisher looks to bounce back from disappointing outing

List

Colts vs. Dolphins: 5 things to watch in Week 4

Recommended Stories