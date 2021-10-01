Colts vs. Dolphins: Final injury report for Week 4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) and Miami Dolphins (1-2) have released their final injury reports with designations ahead of the Week 4 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Colts ruled out five starters for the matchup on Friday, including left guard Quenton Nelson, who will miss the first start of his career. Four other Colts are listed as questionable for the AFC matchup.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Colts in Week 4:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
TE Jack Doyle
Back
DNP
DNP
LP
Quest.
Rest
DNP
FP
FP
—
LB Darius Leonard
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
—
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle/Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DE Kwity Paye
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
Foot/Thumb
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
S Khari Willis
Ankle/Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
DT Antwaun Woods
Back
DNP
LP
FP
—
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
OUT
G Mark Glowinski
Knee
LP
DNP
FP
Quest.
RB Jonathan Taylor
Knee
LP
LP
LP
Quest.
QB Carson Wentz
Ankles
LP
LP
LP
Quest.
Notes
All five of the players ruled out are starters. RT Braden Smith will miss his third game in a row while the other four will all be missing their first game of the season/
QB Carson Wentz is officially listed as questionable, but he should be expected to play.
RB Jonathan Taylor is also listed as questionable, and it isn’t clear if the Colts will be looking to manage his workload. Regardless, he should be expected to play barring a setback.
RG Mark Glowinski logged a full practice on Friday, which is encouraging for his status in Week 4.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Dolphins in Week 4 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/29)
Thur. (9/30)
Fri. (10/1)
Status
WR Will Fuller V
Chest/Elbow
DNP
LP
LB Jerome Baker
Hamstring
LP
LP
C Michael Deiter
Foot/Quad
LP
DNP
CB Xavien Howard
Shoulder
FP
FP
S Brandon Jones
Ankle
FP
FP
WR DeVante Parker
Shoulder
FP
FP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Play in our FREE Week 4 Colts Challenge
Colts rule out 5 starters vs. Dolphins in Week 4
Colts' Eric Fisher looks to bounce back from disappointing outing