Colts vs. Dolphins: 5 things to watch in Week 4

The Indianapolis Colts are in panic mode after losing three straight games to start the season. They will be looking to get their first win of the year down in Miami on Sunday.

The last time the two franchises met was in 2019 and the Dolphins won that matchup 16-12. Frank Reich is 1-1 when these two teams meet and he’s under a lot of pressure to figure things out to start crawling out of this hole that they are in.

There is never an easy win in the NFL but this game was always the most likely game they could win during the first quarter of the schedule. They find a team that is also playing below expectations and find themselves in a must-win situation in Week 4.

It’s going to be a battle between the two teams to keep their heads above the water. Here are the top five things to watch for on Sunday:

Facing an old friend

Tua Tagovailoa is currently on IR as he is healing from fractured ribs and his injury has opened up the opportunity for Jacoby Brissett to be a starting quarterback again. The former Colt went 32/49 for 215 yards while adding 37 rushing yards for a touchdown in Miami’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He made some clutch throws during the team’s comeback to force overtime but it wasn’t enough to leave with a victory. Even though he was a great teammate in Indianapolis, he will be looking to have his “revenge game” against the team that replaced him with Philip Rivers in 2020 and had no interest in having him return to the team in 2021.

Reich and Matt Eberflus have the full scouting report on the former quarterback so they should know how to defend him. If Brissett ends up carving up the defense and leads his team to a win then there will be a lot of chatter if the coaching staff has lost their touch.

Time to get the run game going

The Colts have the 19th best rushing attack three weeks into the season, averaging 103.0 YPG. It is one of their strengths from the previous year that has been very underwhelming thus far. It didn’t make any sense that it wasn’t leaned on while Carson Wentz played with his two sprained ankles. Especially when Jonathan Taylor was averaging 6.4 YPC.

It will be tougher to get going without Quenton Nelson, who is likely to miss his first game in his career. There are also still questions if this is the week that Braden Smith will return.

Regardless, the Dolphins have given up the 136.0 YPG on the ground, the sixth most in the league. Peyton Barber ran 23 times for 111 yards and a touchdown against them last week. This should be the week that Taylor has his breakout performance in his second season.

Can the defensive front create pressure?

The inability to create consistent pressure has been a steady issue for the franchise in recent years. So far it has continued in 2021 which has led to opposing quarterbacks having time to sit in the pocket and take advantage of a struggling secondary.

The front four has only gotten two and a half sacks and nine QB hits. There is an opportunity for the group to have their best game of the season because they are facing an offensive line that is having their own struggles to protect their quarterback.

Miami has given up 10 sacks and 22 QB hits in three games. DeForest Buckner should be dominating in the middle of the trenches so the guys on the edge will get plenty of one-on-one opportunities. Their goal should be to say hello to their former teammate as much as they can all afternoon.

Emergence of role players in the passing attack

Wentz and his weapons have failed to find some consistency to help offset the struggles of the run game. Michael Pittman Jr. is leading the team with 220 receiving yards and Zach Pascal has all three receiving touchdowns on the season. Nyheim Hines is the only Colt outside of Pittman Jr. and Pascal that have reached double digits in receptions.

Reich and Marcus Brady have to start getting more players involved to help open up the passing attack. Parris Campbell needs to be the player that Chris Ballard drafted him to be. Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox should be heavily used as reliable targets for Wentz.

The offense has been so clunky and the lack of chemistry has been apparent but it’s time for the unit to start to utilize their weapons to the fullest.

Can the team take the lead and never look back?

The Colts haven’t had a lead in the first half since they kicked a field goal on their opening drive of the season. They’ve struggled to finish drives with touchdowns and the defense has started games flat-footed. It is important that both sides of the ball are ready to come out rolling and take it to this Dolphins team.

They have scored exactly 10 points in the first half of every single game. A goal should be placed that they score over 14 points and enter halftime with the lead on Sunday. If they can create some separation then it will help their defense create ways to get that pressure and for their rushing attack to help close out the game.

Every single phase of the game needs to play as close as perfect as possible to get their first win of the season.

