Colts vs. Cowboys won’t be flexed out of prime time in Week 13

While there was a chance the Week 13 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys would be flexed out of the Sunday night slot, the league didn’t make a move before the deadline this week so the game remains where it currently sits.

The Cowboys are locked into the playoff race, but there was a chance the league may want other bigger games to take that prime-time slot considering the downward trajectory of the Colts this season.

However, the deadline to make that change so the impacted teams could prepare was Tuesday.

Today was the deadline to flex #Colts–#Cowboys out of SNF in Week 13, if the NFL wanted to. No move was made. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 23, 2022

Other games that theoretically could have taken that slot would be the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers or the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts will have two prime-time games in a row with the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12 followed up by this game against the Cowboys in Week 13 before they finally get their bye week.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire