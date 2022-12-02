Colts vs. Cowboys: Updated injury report for Week 13

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/30

Thu.
12/1

Fri.
12/2

Status

WR Keke Coutee

Illness

DNP

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder/Quad

DNP

DNP

DE Ben Banogu

Abdomen

LP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee/Ankle

LP

FP

TE Kylen Granson

Illness

FP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

FP

FP

T Braden Smith

Illness

DNP

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Knee

LP

Notes

  • OT Braden Smith and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were added to the injury report Thursday.

  • C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant.

  • DE Kwity Paye continues to trend toward making a return with his second straight full practice.

  • TE Jelani Woods will likely have to log a practice in some capacity Friday if he wants to play.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/30

Thu.
12/1

Fri.
12/2

Status

CB Trevon Diggs

Illness

DNP

DNP

WR Michael Gallup

Illness

DNP

DNP

LB Anthony Barr

Hamstring

LP

LP

S Jayron Kears

Shoulder

LP

LP

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Foot

LP

LP

T Terence Steele

Personal

DNP

