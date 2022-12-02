Colts vs. Cowboys: Updated injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed.

11/30 Thu.

12/1 Fri.

12/2 Status WR Keke Coutee Illness DNP FP CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP TE Jelani Woods Shoulder/Quad DNP DNP DE Ben Banogu Abdomen LP FP C Ryan Kelly Knee/Ankle LP FP TE Kylen Granson Illness FP FP DE Kwity Paye Ankle FP FP T Braden Smith Illness — DNP CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Knee — LP

Notes

OT Braden Smith and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were added to the injury report Thursday.

C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant.

DE Kwity Paye continues to trend toward making a return with his second straight full practice.

TE Jelani Woods will likely have to log a practice in some capacity Friday if he wants to play.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:

Player Injury Wed.

11/30 Thu.

12/1 Fri.

12/2 Status CB Trevon Diggs Illness DNP DNP WR Michael Gallup Illness DNP DNP LB Anthony Barr Hamstring LP LP S Jayron Kears Shoulder LP LP DE DeMarcus Lawrence Foot LP LP T Terence Steele Personal — DNP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire