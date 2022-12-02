Colts vs. Cowboys: Updated injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) updated their injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at AT&T Stadium.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Keke Coutee
Illness
DNP
FP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder/Quad
DNP
DNP
DE Ben Banogu
Abdomen
LP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee/Ankle
LP
FP
TE Kylen Granson
Illness
FP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
FP
FP
T Braden Smith
Illness
—
DNP
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Knee
—
LP
Notes
OT Braden Smith and CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. were added to the injury report Thursday.
C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant.
DE Kwity Paye continues to trend toward making a return with his second straight full practice.
TE Jelani Woods will likely have to log a practice in some capacity Friday if he wants to play.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
CB Trevon Diggs
Illness
DNP
DNP
WR Michael Gallup
Illness
DNP
DNP
LB Anthony Barr
Hamstring
LP
LP
S Jayron Kears
Shoulder
LP
LP
DE DeMarcus Lawrence
Foot
LP
LP
T Terence Steele
Personal
—
DNP
