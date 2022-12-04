Colts vs. Cowboys: Staff picks and predictions for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) are preparing to visit the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night for a Week 13 matchup.

This game certainly has the makings of getting out of hand quickly. The Colts will be without two significant starters while the Cowboys are relatively near full health.

Vegas had the Colts entering the weekend as the biggest underdogs of the Week 13 slate of games, and the experts all sided with the Cowboys bringing home another win.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Cowboys 27, Colts 13

It is difficult to be optimistic about this matchup. The Colts are trending in the wrong direction having lost five of their last six while scoring more than 17 points just one time during that stretch. Conversely, the Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFL since Dak Prescott’s return in Week 7.

The matchup for the offensive line got even tougher now with Braden Smith missing the game due to an illness he picked up late in the week. Containing Micah Parsons may be near impossible while other pass rushers like Dorance Armstrong and DeMarcus Lawrence also have the ability to wreck a game.

The Colts are simply outmatched in almost every phase of this game, and it would be disingenuous to believe it will be a close affair. They seem to play up to their competition, but this is the best defense they’ll face all season.

Cody Manning: Cowboys 31, Colts 17

The Indianapolis Colts season hasn’t gone their way and it’s likely going to continue on Sunday night. Micah Parsons is going to feast on Matt Ryan with Braden Smith out of the lineup. The Dallas Cowboys offense creates explosive plays throughout the game and take advantage of Kenny Moore II not in the nickel spot. This will be an ugly loss for the Colts.

John Alfieri: Cowboys 31, Colts 7

Let’s just say…this could get ugly. The Colts will be short handed as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in primetime. Coming off a frustrating loss to the Steelers, Jeff Saturday’s squad will have their hands full against Mike McCarthy’s team that simply has more talent.

With Braden Smith out and the Colts offensive line woes not getting any better, it will be a long night for Matt Ryan. Expect the Cowboys elite pass rush, led by Micah Parsons, to terrorize the Colts offensive game plan. If Indy can’t get the ball moving on the ground…it will be a long night.

On the other side of the ball, this might be one of the biggest challenges of the season for the Indianapolis secondary. Stephon Gillmore versus Ceedee Lamb will be fun to watch, but the Cowboys passing game could become too much to handle. Combine that with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot, and you could have a third straight loss for Coach Saturday, and a Colts team just looking to finish the season.

Standings

1. Cody (5-7)

2. John (4-8)

3. Kevin (4-8)

4. Nick (4-5)

