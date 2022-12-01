Colts vs. Cowboys: Initial injury report for Week 13

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium.

The Colts will have several injuries to monitor throughout the week as they play their final game before the bye in Week 14.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/30

Thu.
12/1

Fri.
12/2

Status

WR Keke Coutee

Illness

DNP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder/Quad

DNP

DE Ben Banogu

Abdomen

LP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee/Ankle

LP

TE Kylen Granson

Illness

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

FP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II isn’t expected to play against the Cowboys and could be sidelined for a while.

  • WR Keke Coutee was a slight surprise inactive in Week 12, but it appears to be due to an illness. Meanwhile, TE Kylen Granson appears to be over the illness that also made him inactive.

  • DE Kwity Paye didn’t practice at all last week but still almost played. The fact he started this week as a full participant is an encouraging sign.

  • TE Jelani Woods and C Ryan Kelly sustained some new injuries on top of the ones they’ve been playing through.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/30

Thu.
12/1

Fri.
12/2

Status

CB Trevon Diggs

Illness

DNP

WR Michael Gallup

Illness

DNP

LB Anthony Barr

Hamstring

LP

S Jayron Kears

Shoulder

LP

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Foot

LP

 

