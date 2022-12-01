Colts vs. Cowboys: Initial injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their initial injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium.
The Colts will have several injuries to monitor throughout the week as they play their final game before the bye in Week 14.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Keke Coutee
Illness
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder/Quad
DNP
DE Ben Banogu
Abdomen
LP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee/Ankle
LP
TE Kylen Granson
Illness
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
FP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II isn’t expected to play against the Cowboys and could be sidelined for a while.
WR Keke Coutee was a slight surprise inactive in Week 12, but it appears to be due to an illness. Meanwhile, TE Kylen Granson appears to be over the illness that also made him inactive.
DE Kwity Paye didn’t practice at all last week but still almost played. The fact he started this week as a full participant is an encouraging sign.
TE Jelani Woods and C Ryan Kelly sustained some new injuries on top of the ones they’ve been playing through.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
CB Trevon Diggs
Illness
DNP
WR Michael Gallup
Illness
DNP
LB Anthony Barr
Hamstring
LP
S Jayron Kears
Shoulder
LP
DE DeMarcus Lawrence
Foot
LP
