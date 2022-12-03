Colts vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for Week 13

Kevin Hickey
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium.

The Colts ruled out two starters for this game, which will cause even more trouble for a struggling Colts team that has lost five of their last six games.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 13:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/30

Thu.
12/1

Fri.
12/2

Status

WR Keke Coutee

Illness

DNP

FP

FP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Jelani Woods

Shoulder/Quad

DNP

DNP

FP

Questionable

DE Ben Banogu

Abdomen

LP

FP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee/Ankle

LP

FP

FP

TE Kylen Granson

Illness

FP

FP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

T Braden Smith

Illness

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Knee

LP

FP

Questionable

Notes

  • The Colts will be without OT Braden Smith and CB Kenny Moore II, which could prove to be massive losses.

  • DE Kwity Paye is set to make his return from a nagging ankle injury that’s bothered him for the better part of the last month.

  • CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was a full participant Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his chances to play.

  • TE Jelani Woods will be one to watch coming off his breakout game, but having a full practice Friday is encouraging.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:

Player

Injury

Wed.
11/30

Thu.
12/1

Fri.
12/2

Status

CB Trevon Diggs

Illness

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

WR Michael Gallup

Illness

DNP

DNP

LP

Questionable

LB Anthony Barr

Hamstring

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

S Jayron Kearse

Shoulder

LP

LP

LP

Questionable

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

Foot

LP

LP

FP

T Terence Steele

Personal

DNP

FP

DT Quinton Bohanna

Knee

LP

Questionable

