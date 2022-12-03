Colts vs. Cowboys: Final injury report for Week 13
The Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (8-3) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 13 prime-time matchup at AT&T Stadium.
The Colts ruled out two starters for this game, which will cause even more trouble for a struggling Colts team that has lost five of their last six games.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 13:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
WR Keke Coutee
Illness
DNP
FP
FP
—
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Jelani Woods
Shoulder/Quad
DNP
DNP
FP
Questionable
DE Ben Banogu
Abdomen
LP
FP
FP
—
C Ryan Kelly
Knee/Ankle
LP
FP
FP
—
TE Kylen Granson
Illness
FP
FP
FP
—
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
—
T Braden Smith
Illness
—
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr.
Knee
—
LP
FP
Questionable
Notes
The Colts will be without OT Braden Smith and CB Kenny Moore II, which could prove to be massive losses.
DE Kwity Paye is set to make his return from a nagging ankle injury that’s bothered him for the better part of the last month.
CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. was a full participant Friday, which is an encouraging sign for his chances to play.
TE Jelani Woods will be one to watch coming off his breakout game, but having a full practice Friday is encouraging.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Cowboys in Week 13:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
CB Trevon Diggs
Illness
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
WR Michael Gallup
Illness
DNP
DNP
LP
Questionable
LB Anthony Barr
Hamstring
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
S Jayron Kearse
Shoulder
LP
LP
LP
Questionable
DE DeMarcus Lawrence
Foot
LP
LP
FP
—
T Terence Steele
Personal
—
DNP
FP
—
DT Quinton Bohanna
Knee
—
—
LP
Questionable
