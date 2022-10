Colts vs. Commanders: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) are set for a matchup in Week 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Colts will be giving second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger a shot to start over Matt Ryan, the Commanders will be rolling out Taylor Heinicke in place of the injured Carson Wentz.

Here’s the game information, including how to watch, listen and stream the Week 8 matchup:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) vs. Washington Commanders (3-4)

When: Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch

Channel: FOX (regional)

Broadcast: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robert Smith (color analyst), Jen Hale (sideline)

Broadcast Map: If you’re in the green region, you’ll get the game on the local FOX channel.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — SiriusXM 83 or 226, SiriusXM App

Sirius XM Radio (Commanders) — Channel 134 or 384, Sirius XM App



WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

Story continues

fuboTV (try it free)

Upcoming Schedule

2022 Regular Season

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Result 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Texans 1:00 p.m. T, 20-20 Tickets 2 Sunday, Sept. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 p.m. L, 24-0 Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Chiefs 1:00 p.m. W, 20-17 Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Titans 1:00 p.m. L, 24-17 Tickets 5 Thursday, Oct. 6 @ Broncos (TNF) 8:15 p.m. W, 12-9 Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Jaguars 1:00 p.m. W, 34-27 Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Titans 1:00 p.m. L, 19-10 Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Tickets 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Patriots 1:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Eagles 1:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 11 BYE BYE Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 17/18 @ Vikings TBD Tickets 16 Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Sunday, Jan. 7/8 vs. Texans TBD Tickets

Injuries

Colts – DE Kwity Paye (out), QB Matt Ryan (out), LB Grant Stuard (out), CB Kenny Moore II (questionable)

Commanders – WR Jahan Dotson (out), LB Cole Holcomb (out), CB William Jackson III (out), TE Cole Turner (out), TE Logan Thomas (questionable), G Saadiq Charles (questionable), WR Dyami Brown (questionable)

Full injury report for both teams

Picks, Predictions and Odds

Colts Wire Staff Picks

Expert Picks

Colts are 2.5-point favorites at home

Social Media

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Opponent Site

Titans Wire

Behind Enemy Lines with Titans Wire

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire