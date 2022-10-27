Colts vs. Commanders: Updated injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) were back on the field Thursday preparing for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 8:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
FP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
FP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
DNP
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
DNP
LB Grant Stuard
Pectoral
DNP
DNP
LB JoJo Domann
Abdomen
LP
FP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
FP
WR Keke Coutee
Concussion
FP
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
FP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
LS Luke Rhodes
Shoulder
FP
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Rest
—
DNP
Notes
DE Kwity Paye still hasn’t practiced yet since injuring his ankle during the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos and appears to be out again.
LB Grant Stuard and QB Matt Ryan are likely joining Paye as players that will be ruled out on Friday.
C Ryan Kelly and LB JoJo Domann were both upgraded from limited to full Thursday.
WR Ashton Dulin (toe) remains on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Commanders in Week 8:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
G Saahdiq Charles
Illness
DNP
DNP
WR Jahan Dotson
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Cole Holcomb
Foot
DNP
DNP
CB William Jackson III
Back
DNP
DNP
TE Cole Turner
Concussion
DNP
DNP
WR Dyami Brown
Groin
LP
LP
TE Logan Thomas
Calf
LP
LP
RB Jonathan Williams
Knee
LP
LP
T Sam Cosmi
Finger
FP
FP
QB Taylor Heinicke
Calf
FP
FP
DT Jonathan Allen
Rest
—
DNP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)