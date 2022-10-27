Colts vs. Commanders: Updated injury report for Week 8

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) were back on the field Thursday preparing for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/26

Thur.
10/27

Fri.
10/28

Status

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

FP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

DNP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

DNP

LB Grant Stuard

Pectoral

DNP

DNP

LB JoJo Domann

Abdomen

LP

FP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

FP

WR Keke Coutee

Concussion

FP

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

LS Luke Rhodes

Shoulder

FP

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Rest

DNP

Notes

  • DE Kwity Paye still hasn’t practiced yet since injuring his ankle during the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos and appears to be out again.

  • LB Grant Stuard and QB Matt Ryan are likely joining Paye as players that will be ruled out on Friday.

  • C Ryan Kelly and LB JoJo Domann were both upgraded from limited to full Thursday.

  • WR Ashton Dulin (toe) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Commanders in Week 8:

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/26

Thur.
10/27

Fri.
10/28

Status

G Saahdiq Charles

Illness

DNP

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb

Foot

DNP

DNP

CB William Jackson III

Back

DNP

DNP

TE Cole Turner

Concussion

DNP

DNP

WR Dyami Brown

Groin

LP

LP

TE Logan Thomas

Calf

LP

LP

RB Jonathan Williams

Knee

LP

LP

T Sam Cosmi

Finger

FP

FP

QB Taylor Heinicke

Calf

FP

FP

DT Jonathan Allen

Rest

DNP

