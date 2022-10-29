Colts vs. Commanders: Staff picks and predictions for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) are looking to get back on track as they host the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Though Vegas has the Colts listed as home favorites for the matchup, the experts around the league are siding mostly with the Commanders to come away with a victory.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this Week 8 matchup shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Commanders 19, Colts 17

The Colts are hoping their decision to start Sam Ehligner over Matt Ryan for the remainder of the season will give the offense a spark. While his mobility should be a positive development for the offense, there are still major questions the unit has to answer.

NFL history hasn’t been too kind to quarterbacks making their first career start and while Ehlinger’s play could provide a spark, the Commanders have a strong defensive line. The issues along the offensive line haven’t gone away overnight just because the Colts have a bit more mobility in the pocket.

In the end, this game will come down to two defense limiting the offenses in the red zone en route to a low-scoring game.

Cody Manning: Colts 27, Commanders 24

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to jump start their change at quarterback and it pays off on the ground game. The newly formatted rushing attack of Sam Ehlinger, Jonathan Taylor, and Nyheim Hines combined for over 200 rushing yards. The defense is re-energized with the return of their defensive leader. Shaquille Leonard flies all over the place shutting down plays and comes up with a game-changing play in the fourth quarter to give the ball back to the offense to close out the game. Ehlinger and the ground game have the Washington Commanders gassed out by then and they easily march down the field to take the 27-24 lead and leave with a victory.

John Alfieri: Colts 24, Commanders 10

The Sam Ehlinger era has officially begun, and Colts fans are both excited and anxious about what the second-year man out of Texas will do on Sunday. He will take the field against a Washington defense that found its groove late in the fourth quarter against the Packers and will look to carry that success forward.

Ehlinger will have to rely on the run game to open up the passing game. Expect Jonathan Taylor to get 25+ carries as Indianapolis tries to revive their rushing attack that has been stagnant all year. Play-action passes will be Ehlinger’s best chance to throw the ball down the field and showcase his arm talent.

Having Shaquille Leonard back will also be huge. This defense simply looks and feels different with him out there, and I expect a strong performance from Gus Bradley’s unit come Sunday. DeForest Buckner should be able to have a big day in the trenches as well.

Nick Melillo: Colts 13, Commanders 9

With Sam Ehlinger making his starting debut for the Colts, it’s anyones guess how the offense is going to perform. At best, he brings new life and mobility to move the ball and get points on the board. At worst its more of the same lackluster production.

On defense the Colts have held their own despite the other side of the ball, and get a favorable match-up with a Commanders team missing its own QB. Expect Shaq Leonard to bring his own energy to this unit, even if only on a pitch count and bring some needed turnovers and pressure. I expect a low-scoring game with the turnover battle being the big key to victory for either team. Colts edge this one out at home.

Standings

1. John (2-5)

2. Cody (2-5)

3. Nick (1-3)

4. Kevin (1-6)

