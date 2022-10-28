Breaking News:

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen to file for divorce after 13 years of marriage

Colts vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 8 picks

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) will play host to the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 8 matchup.

This game has plenty of similarities on both sidelines with the backup quarterbacks taking over for different reasons. Both teams have struggled to string wins together despite their opportunities and now face off in the Circle City on Sunday.

As Vegas views the Colts as slight home favorites in this matchup, here’s how the experts around the league see the outcome of this game:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Commanders

23-17

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Commanders

20-16

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Colts

18-14

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Colts

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Commanders

Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)

Commanders

19-16

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Commanders

24-20

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Commanders

23-22

Link

Bryan Manning (Commanders Wire)

TBD

TBD

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Commanders

Link

Bleacher Report

Commanders

23-20

Link

Over at Tallysight, 66% of the expert picks are siding with the Commanders to take the win.

Considering the dysfunction the Colts offense has shown throughout the season, it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise that analysts are going with the Commanders. It’s always difficult to choose a quarterback to win his first career NFL start.

The Colts have shown a lot of confidence in Ehlinger, though, both from a playing and leadership standpoint.

We’ll see just how much of an impact he can make on Sunday and if anything, it should make the game intriguing enough to watch compared to the majority of the first half of the season.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories