Colts vs. Commanders: Initial injury report for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 8:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/27

Thur.
10/28

Fri.
10/29

Status

CB Stephon Gilmore

Rest

DNP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Rest

DNP

DE Kwity Paye

Ankle

DNP

QB Matt Ryan

Shoulder

DNP

LB Grant Stuard

Pectoral

DNP

LB JoJo Domann

Abdomen

LP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

WR Keke Coutee

Concussion

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

LS Luke Rhodes

Shoulder

FP

Notes

  • LS Luke Rhodes, LB Zaire Franklin, LB Grant Stuard and QB Matt Ryan are all new additions to the injury report from last week.

  • DE Kwity Paye still hasn’t practiced yet since injuring his ankle for during the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos

  • LB Shaquille Leonard no longer has an injury tag that includes a concussion and a broken nose.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor and S Julian Blackmon were taken off the injury report.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list. The Colts have 21 days to activate him.

  • WR Ashton Dulin (toe) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here's a look at the initial injury report for the Commanders in Week 8:

Player

Injury

Wed.
10/27

Thur.
10/28

Fri.
10/29

Status

G Saahdiq Charles

Illness

DNP

WR Jahan Dotson

Hamstring

DNP

LB Cole Holcomb

Foot

DNP

CB William Jackson III

Back

DNP

TE Cole Turner

Concussion

DNP

WR Dyami Brown

Groin

LP

TE Logan Thomas

Calf

LP

RB Jonathan Williams

Knee

LP

T Sam Cosmi

Finger

FP

QB Taylor Heinicke

Calf

FP

 

