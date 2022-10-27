Colts vs. Commanders: Initial injury report for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for a Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 8:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
CB Stephon Gilmore
Rest
DNP
DE Yannick Ngakoue
Rest
DNP
DE Kwity Paye
Ankle
DNP
QB Matt Ryan
Shoulder
DNP
LB Grant Stuard
Pectoral
DNP
LB JoJo Domann
Abdomen
LP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
WR Keke Coutee
Concussion
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
LS Luke Rhodes
Shoulder
FP
Notes
LS Luke Rhodes, LB Zaire Franklin, LB Grant Stuard and QB Matt Ryan are all new additions to the injury report from last week.
DE Kwity Paye still hasn’t practiced yet since injuring his ankle for during the Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos
LB Shaquille Leonard no longer has an injury tag that includes a concussion and a broken nose.
RB Jonathan Taylor and S Julian Blackmon were taken off the injury report.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list. The Colts have 21 days to activate him.
WR Ashton Dulin (toe) remains on the injured reserve list.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Titans in Week 7:
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thur.
Fri.
Status
G Saahdiq Charles
Illness
DNP
WR Jahan Dotson
Hamstring
DNP
LB Cole Holcomb
Foot
DNP
CB William Jackson III
Back
DNP
TE Cole Turner
Concussion
DNP
WR Dyami Brown
Groin
LP
TE Logan Thomas
Calf
LP
RB Jonathan Williams
Knee
LP
T Sam Cosmi
Finger
FP
QB Taylor Heinicke
Calf
FP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)