Colts vs. Commanders: Inactive players for Week 8

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out three players, including quarterback Matt Ryan, as they make the switch to Sam Ehlinger under center.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:

Name

Position

Injury

Kwity Paye

DE

Ankle

Matt Ryan

QB

Shoulder

Grant Stuard

LB

Pectoral

JoJo Domann

LB

Abdomen

Wesley French

C

Wesley French

DT

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II is active after suffering a “scary finger injury” during Friday’s practice.

Here are the inactive players for the Commanders in Week 8:

Name

Position

Injury

Jahan Dotson

WR

Hamstring

Cole Turner

TE

Concussion

Cole Holcomb

LB

Foot

William Jackson III

CB

Back

Jonathan Williams

RB

Chris Paul

G

