Colts vs. Commanders: Inactive players for Week 8

The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out three players, including quarterback Matt Ryan, as they make the switch to Sam Ehlinger under center.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:

Name Position Injury Kwity Paye DE Ankle Matt Ryan QB Shoulder Grant Stuard LB Pectoral JoJo Domann LB Abdomen Wesley French C — Wesley French DT —

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II is active after suffering a “scary finger injury” during Friday’s practice.

Here are the inactive players for the Commanders in Week 8:

Name Position Injury Jahan Dotson WR Hamstring Cole Turner TE Concussion Cole Holcomb LB Foot William Jackson III CB Back Jonathan Williams RB — Chris Paul G —

