Colts vs. Commanders: Inactive players for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) and Washington Commanders (3-4) released their lists of inactive players for the Week 8 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ruled out three players, including quarterback Matt Ryan, as they make the switch to Sam Ehlinger under center.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 7:
Name
Position
Injury
Kwity Paye
DE
Ankle
Matt Ryan
QB
Shoulder
Grant Stuard
LB
Pectoral
JoJo Domann
LB
Abdomen
Wesley French
C
—
Wesley French
DT
—
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II is active after suffering a “scary finger injury” during Friday’s practice.
Here are the inactive players for the Commanders in Week 8:
Name
Position
Injury
Jahan Dotson
WR
Hamstring
Cole Turner
TE
Concussion
Cole Holcomb
LB
Foot
William Jackson III
CB
Back
Jonathan Williams
RB
—
Chris Paul
G
—
