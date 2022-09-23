Colts vs. Chiefs: Updated injury report for Week 3

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It will be interesting to see what the final injury report looks like for the Colts this weekend considering the different participation levels throughout the week.

Here is the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/21)

Thur. (9/22)

Fri. (9/23)

Status

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

DNP

LP

DT DeForest Buckner

Hip

LP

FP

DE Yannick Nagkoue

Back

LP

DNP

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Quad

LP

LP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

WR Alec Pierce

Concussion

FP

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder

FP

FP

Notes

  • After starting the week as a DNP, rookie OT Bernhard Raimann logged a limited practice Thursday.

  • DT DeForest Buckner was upgraded to a full participant, which bodes well for his status.

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue was downgraded to DNP status, which is not encouraging for his status.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard continues to be a full participant, but his status remains in the air.

  • WR Alec Pierce is expected to clear the concussion protocol, barring any setbacks.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here is the initial injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/21)

Thur. (9/22)

Fri. (9/23)

Status

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DE Michael Danna

Calf

DNP

DNP

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

LP

LP

OT Orlando Brown

Knee

FP

FP

G Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

FP

WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Hip

FP

FP

WR Justin Watson

Chest

FP

FP

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

