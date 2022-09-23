Colts vs. Chiefs: Updated injury report for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It will be interesting to see what the final injury report looks like for the Colts this weekend considering the different participation levels throughout the week.

Here is the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/21) Thur. (9/22) Fri. (9/23) Status OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle DNP LP DT DeForest Buckner Hip LP FP DE Yannick Nagkoue Back LP DNP WR Michael Pittman Jr. Quad LP LP S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP FP LB Zaire Franklin Shoulder FP FP LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP WR Alec Pierce Concussion FP FP DT Grover Stewart Shoulder FP FP

Notes

After starting the week as a DNP, rookie OT Bernhard Raimann logged a limited practice Thursday.

DT DeForest Buckner was upgraded to a full participant, which bodes well for his status.

DE Yannick Ngakoue was downgraded to DNP status, which is not encouraging for his status.

LB Shaquille Leonard continues to be a full participant, but his status remains in the air.

WR Alec Pierce is expected to clear the concussion protocol, barring any setbacks.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here is the initial injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/21) Thur. (9/22) Fri. (9/23) Status K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP DNP DE Michael Danna Calf DNP DNP WR Mecole Hardman Heel LP LP OT Orlando Brown Knee FP FP G Trey Smith Ankle FP FP WR Juju Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP FP WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hip FP FP WR Justin Watson Chest FP FP

