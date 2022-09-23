Colts vs. Chiefs: Updated injury report for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It will be interesting to see what the final injury report looks like for the Colts this weekend considering the different participation levels throughout the week.
Here is the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/21)
Thur. (9/22)
Fri. (9/23)
Status
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
DNP
LP
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
LP
FP
DE Yannick Nagkoue
Back
LP
DNP
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
LP
LP
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
FP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
FP
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
FP
FP
Notes
After starting the week as a DNP, rookie OT Bernhard Raimann logged a limited practice Thursday.
DT DeForest Buckner was upgraded to a full participant, which bodes well for his status.
DE Yannick Ngakoue was downgraded to DNP status, which is not encouraging for his status.
LB Shaquille Leonard continues to be a full participant, but his status remains in the air.
WR Alec Pierce is expected to clear the concussion protocol, barring any setbacks.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.
Here is the initial injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/21)
Thur. (9/22)
Fri. (9/23)
Status
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DE Michael Danna
Calf
DNP
DNP
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
LP
LP
OT Orlando Brown
Knee
FP
FP
G Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
FP
WR Juju Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
FP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Hip
FP
FP
WR Justin Watson
Chest
FP
FP
