Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them.
Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they would while the Chiefs continue to be among the league’s elite squads.
Here’s how the experts around the league view this matchup:
Expert
Pick
Score (if applicable)
Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
Chiefs
27-23
Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
Chiefs
27-21
Vic Tafur (The Athletic)
Chiefs
N/A
Mike Clay (ESPN)
Chiefs
N/A
Dan Graziano (ESPN)
Chiefs
N/A
Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)
Chiefs
40-27
Bill Bender (Sporting News)
Chiefs
30-22
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Chiefs
30-17
Charles Goldman (Chiefs Wire)
Chiefs
41-20
Jess Root (Sportsbook Wire)
Chiefs
N/A
Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)
Chiefs
N/A
Bleacher Report
Chiefs
31-20
It should be no surprise that the Chiefs are picked to win by nearly every analyst and expert. Over at Tallysight, 98% of the analysts are siding with the Chiefs to come away with a win at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.
Stranger things have happened, sure. It is in the range of outcomes for the Colts to leave Week 3 with a miracle upset win. However, it’s not the logical choice, especially considering the product they’ve put on the field during the first two weeks of the season.
They’ll have a chance if they get healthier on the final injury report, and we’ll see if the Colts can prove everyone wrong.
