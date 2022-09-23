Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks

As the Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) for the home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3, the odds are completely stacked against them.

Of course, that’s the logical line of thinking. The Colts have looked nowhere close to what we thought they would while the Chiefs continue to be among the league’s elite squads.

Here’s how the experts around the league view this matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Chiefs 27-23 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Chiefs 27-21 Vic Tafur (The Athletic) Chiefs N/A Mike Clay (ESPN) Chiefs N/A Dan Graziano (ESPN) Chiefs N/A Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Chiefs 40-27 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Chiefs 30-22 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Chiefs 30-17 Charles Goldman (Chiefs Wire) Chiefs 41-20 Jess Root (Sportsbook Wire) Chiefs N/A Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Chiefs N/A Bleacher Report Chiefs 31-20

It should be no surprise that the Chiefs are picked to win by nearly every analyst and expert. Over at Tallysight, 98% of the analysts are siding with the Chiefs to come away with a win at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

Stranger things have happened, sure. It is in the range of outcomes for the Colts to leave Week 3 with a miracle upset win. However, it’s not the logical choice, especially considering the product they’ve put on the field during the first two weeks of the season.

They’ll have a chance if they get healthier on the final injury report, and we’ll see if the Colts can prove everyone wrong.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire