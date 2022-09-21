Colts vs. Chiefs: Initial injury report for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) were on the practice field Wednesday as both teams prepare for a Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts are looking to move on from arguably the worst loss of the Frank Reich era, the Chiefs are comfortably 2-0 at the top of their division and are coming off of a few extra days of rest after playing on Thursday night in Week 2.
Here is the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/21)
Thur. (9/22)
Fri. (9/23)
Status
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
DNP
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
LP
DE Yannick Nagkoue
Back
LP
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
LP
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
FP
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
FP
Notes
The new additions to the injury report from last week include: OT Bernhard Raimann, S Julian Blackmon, LB Zaire Franklin, DE Yannick Ngakoue and DT Grover Stewart
LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Alec Pierce, DT DeForest Buckner and WR Michael Pittman Jr. were all on the injury report last week. The fact that they started the week with at least a limited practice is a good sign for their availability.
Leonard practiced in full all last week but was still ruled out. It’s hard to imagine the same thing happening this week.
Pierce is expected to clear the concussion protocol, barring any setbacks.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.
Here is the initial injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/21)
Thur. (9/22)
Fri. (9/23)
Status
