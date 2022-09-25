Colts vs. Chiefs: Inactive players for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their lists of inactive players Sunday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both teams ruled two players out due to injury while the Colts had one player listed as questionable leading up to this matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 3:

Name Position Injury Shaquille Leonard LB Back Bernhard Raimann OT Quad Sam Ehlinger QB — Dallis Flowers CB — Luke Tenuta OT — Dezmon Patmon WR —

Notes

Leonard and Raimann were both ruled out Friday going into the weekend. It isn’t clear when Leonard will return.

DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) was listed as questionable on the final injury report but is activ for the game.

QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, WR Dezmon Patmon and OT Luke Tenuta are all healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs in Week 3 (will be updated):

Name Position Injury Harrison Butker K Ankle Michael Danna DE Calf

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire