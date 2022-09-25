Colts vs. Chiefs: Inactive players for Week 3

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their lists of inactive players Sunday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Both teams ruled two players out due to injury while the Colts had one player listed as questionable leading up to this matchup.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 3:

Name

Position

Injury

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Back

Bernhard Raimann

OT

Quad

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Dallis Flowers

CB

Luke Tenuta

OT

Dezmon Patmon

WR

Notes

  • Leonard and Raimann were both ruled out Friday going into the weekend. It isn’t clear when Leonard will return.

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) was listed as questionable on the final injury report but is activ for the game.

  • QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, WR Dezmon Patmon and OT Luke Tenuta are all healthy scratches.

Here are the inactive players for the Chiefs in Week 3 (will be updated):

Name

Position

Injury

Harrison Butker

K

Ankle

Michael Danna

DE

Calf

 

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories