Colts vs. Chiefs: Final injury report for Week 3
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
While the Colts will see the return of some big pieces of the offense, they still will be down a major piece of the defensive side of the ball.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/21)
Thur. (9/22)
Fri. (9/23)
Status
OT Bernhard Raimann
Ankle
DNP
LP
LP
Out
DT DeForest Buckner
Hip
LP
FP
FP
—
DE Yannick Nagkoue
Back
LP
DNP
LP
Questionable
WR Michael Pittman Jr.
Quad
LP
LP
FP
—
S Julian Blackmon
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
LB Zaire Franklin
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
LB Shaquille Leonard
Back
FP
FP
FP
Out
WR Alec Pierce
Concussion
FP
FP
FP
—
DT Grover Stewart
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
Notes
Even though LB Shaquille Leonard practiced in full all week, he will miss another week.
WR Alec Pierce cleared the concussion protocol while WR Michael Pittman Jr. is good to go after missing Week 2.
DE Yannick Ngakoue is likely a game-time decision.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.
Here is the final injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (9/21)
Thur. (9/22)
Fri. (9/23)
Status
K Harrison Butker
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Michael Danna
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
LP
LP
FP
—
OT Orlando Brown
Knee
FP
FP
FP
—
G Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
FP
FP
—
WR Juju Smith-Schuster
Shoulder
FP
FP
FP
—
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Hip
FP
FP
FP
—
WR Justin Watson
Chest
FP
FP
FP
—
