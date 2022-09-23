Colts vs. Chiefs: Final injury report for Week 3

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts will see the return of some big pieces of the offense, they still will be down a major piece of the defensive side of the ball.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/21)

Thur. (9/22)

Fri. (9/23)

Status

OT Bernhard Raimann

Ankle

DNP

LP

LP

Out

DT DeForest Buckner

Hip

LP

FP

FP

DE Yannick Nagkoue

Back

LP

DNP

LP

Questionable

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Quad

LP

LP

FP

S Julian Blackmon

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

LB Zaire Franklin

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Back

FP

FP

FP

Out

WR Alec Pierce

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

DT Grover Stewart

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • Even though LB Shaquille Leonard practiced in full all week, he will miss another week.

  • WR Alec Pierce cleared the concussion protocol while WR Michael Pittman Jr. is good to go after missing Week 2.

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue is likely a game-time decision.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here is the final injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (9/21)

Thur. (9/22)

Fri. (9/23)

Status

K Harrison Butker

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Michael Danna

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

LP

LP

FP

OT Orlando Brown

Knee

FP

FP

FP

G Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

FP

FP

WR Juju Smith-Schuster

Shoulder

FP

FP

FP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Hip

FP

FP

FP

WR Justin Watson

Chest

FP

FP

FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard, OT Bernhard Raimann in Week 3

Colts vs. Chiefs: NFL experts make Week 3 picks

Colts remain home underdogs vs. Chiefs in Week 3

List

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chiefs Wire

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

Recommended Stories