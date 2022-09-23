Colts vs. Chiefs: Final injury report for Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their final injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 3 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

While the Colts will see the return of some big pieces of the offense, they still will be down a major piece of the defensive side of the ball.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/21) Thur. (9/22) Fri. (9/23) Status OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle DNP LP LP Out DT DeForest Buckner Hip LP FP FP — DE Yannick Nagkoue Back LP DNP LP Questionable WR Michael Pittman Jr. Quad LP LP FP — S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP FP FP — LB Zaire Franklin Shoulder FP FP FP — LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP FP FP Out WR Alec Pierce Concussion FP FP FP — DT Grover Stewart Shoulder FP FP FP —

Notes

Even though LB Shaquille Leonard practiced in full all week, he will miss another week.

WR Alec Pierce cleared the concussion protocol while WR Michael Pittman Jr. is good to go after missing Week 2.

DE Yannick Ngakoue is likely a game-time decision.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) remains on the injured reserve list.

Here is the final injury report for the Chiefs in Week 3:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Wed. (9/21) Thur. (9/22) Fri. (9/23) Status K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DE Michael Danna Calf DNP DNP DNP Out WR Mecole Hardman Heel LP LP FP — OT Orlando Brown Knee FP FP FP — G Trey Smith Ankle FP FP FP — WR Juju Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP FP FP — WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hip FP FP FP — WR Justin Watson Chest FP FP FP —

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Chiefs Wire

