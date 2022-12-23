Colts vs. Chargers: Updated injury report for Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their updated injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nothing changed on the Colts’ side of the injury report from their initial report Thursday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thu.
12/22

Fri.
12/23

Sat.
12/24

Status

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

CB Brandon Facyson

Illness

FP

FP

WR Mike Strachan

Concussion

FP

FP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II seems unlikely to play, meaning he would miss his third consecutive game.

  • TE Kylen Granson is trending in the wrong direction and could miss this week while CB Brandon Facyson and WR Mike Strachan seem to be trending toward a return.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Chargers in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thu.
12/22

Fri.
12/23

Sat.
12/24

Status

CB Kemon Hall

Hamstring

DNP

CB Bryce Callahan

Groin

LP

S Derwin James

Quad

LP

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Knee/Back

LP

OT Trey Pipkins III

Knee

FP

OLB Chris Rumph II

Quad

FP

OL Jamaree Salyer

Knee

FP

