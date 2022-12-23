Colts vs. Chargers: Updated injury report for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their updated injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nothing changed on the Colts’ side of the injury report from their initial report Thursday.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thu.

12/22 Fri.

12/23 Sat.

12/24 Status TE Kylen Granson Ankle DNP DNP CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP DNP CB Brandon Facyson Illness FP FP WR Mike Strachan Concussion FP FP

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II seems unlikely to play, meaning he would miss his third consecutive game.

TE Kylen Granson is trending in the wrong direction and could miss this week while CB Brandon Facyson and WR Mike Strachan seem to be trending toward a return.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Chargers in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thu.

12/22 Fri.

12/23 Sat.

12/24 Status CB Kemon Hall Hamstring DNP CB Bryce Callahan Groin LP S Derwin James Quad LP DL Sebastian Joseph-Day Knee/Back LP OT Trey Pipkins III Knee FP OLB Chris Rumph II Quad FP OL Jamaree Salyer Knee FP

