Colts vs. Chargers: Updated injury report for Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their updated injury reports Friday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Nothing changed on the Colts’ side of the injury report from their initial report Thursday.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
CB Brandon Facyson
Illness
FP
FP
WR Mike Strachan
Concussion
FP
FP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II seems unlikely to play, meaning he would miss his third consecutive game.
TE Kylen Granson is trending in the wrong direction and could miss this week while CB Brandon Facyson and WR Mike Strachan seem to be trending toward a return.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Chargers in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
CB Kemon Hall
Hamstring
DNP
CB Bryce Callahan
Groin
LP
S Derwin James
Quad
LP
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
Knee/Back
LP
OT Trey Pipkins III
Knee
FP
OLB Chris Rumph II
Quad
FP
OL Jamaree Salyer
Knee
FP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)