Colts vs. Chargers: Staff picks and predictions for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium for their final prime-time game of the season.

While the Colts have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight games, the Chargers can clinch a playoff berth with a win. The Colts don’t have much to play for outside of playing spoiler, and the main focus now has shifted to their potential to be a team with a top-five pick.

With the Chargers as favorites in this game in the eyes of Vegas and the experts around the league, here’s how the Colts Wire staff sees this game shaking out:

Kevin Hickey: Chargers 24, Colts 14

This Colts team is now onto its third starting quarterback with Nick Foles getting a shot. The second benching of Matt Ryan comes after a historic collapse as Jeff Saturday’s tenure with the Colts has gone as poorly as expected.

Even though the Colts may hang around in this game because of their defense and a potential spark from Foles, the fact that they’ve been outscored 83-9 in the fourth quarter of the last five games goes to show this team isn’t ready to compete.

The Chargers should have no issues converting in the red zone once they get there while the Colts could solidify their spot in the top-five picks with a loss.

Cody Manning: Chargers 31, Colts 17

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to end their four-game losing streak but are facing the Los Angeles Chargers who are looking to clinch their playoff spot. The issues within the offense remain the same under Nick Foles. They fail to end drives with touchdowns and turn the ball over a couple times. The effort by defense this season isn’t there and Justin Herbert is able to guide the Chargers on scoring drives throughout the night. The Colts lose to LA 31-17.

John Alfieri: Chargers 34, Colts 21

The long skid continues as the Colts host the Chargers on Monday night. After being eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday, there isn’t much else left for Indianapolis to play for. However, this game has the potential to be a fun one with lots of scoring and talent as Luca Oil Stadium. With Khalil Mack and Kyle Van Noy providing an elite pass rush, Nick Foles will be under pressure for the entire game. Making him uncomfortable in his first start of the season will certainly derail this game in a hurry.

Bernard Raimann and Braden Smith will have to step up in a big way. The Chargers secondary is vulnerable. They have been banged up for most of the year, and if Foles has time to throw, expect Parris Campbell to sneak behind defenders and catch a couple deep balls. In the end, the better team will prevail as LA continues their playoff push, and Indianapolis looks forward to the draft in April.

Nick Melillo: Chargers 23, Colts 13

The Indianapolis Colts are officially eliminated from playoff contention but seem like the type of team to still go for the win these last few games. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday has something to prove and is auditioning for the full-time role. A win at home in front of this fan base and owner Jim Irsay would go a long way. As the Colts now hold a top five draft pick, that may only improve with a loss, they face a struggling Chargers squad. One still barely holding on to a postseason spot. They need a return to form and a confidence-boosting win, this would be the perfect game for that. The Indianapolis defense has the talent, like every week, to keep them in this game. However, the now third new-look offense under Nick Foles will be a toss-up at best. I expect a closer contest early but for talented young signal caller Justin Herbert and the Chargers to pull away in the end.

