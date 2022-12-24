Colts vs. Chargers: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) are preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

The Week 16 matchup marks the fourth consecutive game in which they will be on national television. As they are viewed as home underdogs in the eyes of Vegas, here’s how the experts around the league view this matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Link Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Chargers 27-23 Link Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Chargers 27-17 Link Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY) Chargers 30-22 Link Mike Clay (ESPN) Chargers — Link Dan Graziano (ESPN) Chargers — Link Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network) Chargers 23-17 Link Bill Bender (Sporting News) Chargers 28-23 Link Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Chargers 30-20 Link Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Chargers — Link Bleacher Report Chargers 28-20 Link

Over at Tallysight, 93% of analysts are choosing the Chargers to win this game. That should come as no surprise considering the spread and the advantage the Chargers have at quarterback with Justin Herbert.

The Colts will be going with Nick Foles under center as Sam Ehlinger was named the backup following the second benching of Matt Ryan.

Indy also will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, whose season ended when the team put him on the injured reserve list after injuring his ankle in Week 15.

The Colts don’t have much to play for outside of playing spoiler or improving their draft stock, but the Chargers will be fighting for a playoff spot.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire