Colts vs. Chargers: NFL experts make Week 16 picks

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) are preparing to host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night.

The Week 16 matchup marks the fourth consecutive game in which they will be on national television. As they are viewed as home underdogs in the eyes of Vegas, here’s how the experts around the league view this matchup:

Expert

Pick

Score (if applicable)

Link

Nate Davis (USA TODAY)

Chargers

27-23

Link

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)

Chargers

27-17

Link

Lorenzo Reyes (USA TODAY)

Chargers

30-22

Link

Mike Clay (ESPN)

Chargers

Link

Dan Graziano (ESPN)

Chargers

Link

Gregg Rosenthal (NFL Network)

Chargers

23-17

Link

Bill Bender (Sporting News)

Chargers

28-23

Link

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Chargers

30-20

Link

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire)

Chargers

Link

Bleacher Report

Chargers

28-20

Link

Over at Tallysight, 93% of analysts are choosing the Chargers to win this game. That should come as no surprise considering the spread and the advantage the Chargers have at quarterback with Justin Herbert.

The Colts will be going with Nick Foles under center as Sam Ehlinger was named the backup following the second benching of Matt Ryan.

Indy also will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor, whose season ended when the team put him on the injured reserve list after injuring his ankle in Week 15.

The Colts don’t have much to play for outside of playing spoiler or improving their draft stock, but the Chargers will be fighting for a playoff spot.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

