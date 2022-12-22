Colts vs. Chargers: Initial injury report for Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their initial injury reports Thursday as they prepare for the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s a pretty small injury list for the Colts, but there are some important names on it, including a few starters.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thu.
12/22

Fri.
12/23

Sat.
12/24

Status

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

CB Brandon Facyson

Illness

FP

WR Mike Strachan

Concussion

FP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II continues to miss practice and hasn’t participated since injuring his ankle in Week 12.

  • CB Brandon Facyson appears to be ready to return after missing Week 15.

  • TE Kylen Granson is a new addition to the injury report compared to last week while WR Mike Strachan seems to be trending toward a return.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Chargers in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thu.
12/22

Fri.
12/23

Sat.
12/24

Status

CB Kemon Hall

Hamstring

DNP

CB Bryce Callahan

Groin

LP

S Derwin James

Quad

LP

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Knee/Back

LP

OT Trey Pipkins III

Knee

FP

OLB Chris Rumph II

Quad

FP

OL Jamaree Salyer

Knee

FP

 

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

