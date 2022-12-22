Colts vs. Chargers: Initial injury report for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their initial injury reports Thursday as they prepare for the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It’s a pretty small injury list for the Colts, but there are some important names on it, including a few starters.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Thu.

12/22 Fri.

12/23 Sat.

12/24 Status TE Kylen Granson Ankle DNP CB Kenny Moore II Ankle DNP CB Brandon Facyson Illness FP WR Mike Strachan Concussion FP

Notes

CB Kenny Moore II continues to miss practice and hasn’t participated since injuring his ankle in Week 12.

CB Brandon Facyson appears to be ready to return after missing Week 15.

TE Kylen Granson is a new addition to the injury report compared to last week while WR Mike Strachan seems to be trending toward a return.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Chargers in Week 16:

Player Injury Thu.

12/22 Fri.

12/23 Sat.

12/24 Status CB Kemon Hall Hamstring DNP CB Bryce Callahan Groin LP S Derwin James Quad LP DL Sebastian Joseph-Day Knee/Back LP OT Trey Pipkins III Knee FP OLB Chris Rumph II Quad FP OL Jamaree Salyer Knee FP

