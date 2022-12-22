Colts vs. Chargers: Initial injury report for Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their initial injury reports Thursday as they prepare for the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
It’s a pretty small injury list for the Colts, but there are some important names on it, including a few starters.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
CB Brandon Facyson
Illness
FP
WR Mike Strachan
Concussion
FP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II continues to miss practice and hasn’t participated since injuring his ankle in Week 12.
CB Brandon Facyson appears to be ready to return after missing Week 15.
TE Kylen Granson is a new addition to the injury report compared to last week while WR Mike Strachan seems to be trending toward a return.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Chargers in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
CB Kemon Hall
Hamstring
DNP
CB Bryce Callahan
Groin
LP
S Derwin James
Quad
LP
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
Knee/Back
LP
OT Trey Pipkins III
Knee
FP
OLB Chris Rumph II
Quad
FP
OL Jamaree Salyer
Knee
FP
