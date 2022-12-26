Colts vs. Chargers: Inactive players for Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Monday night game already had three players ruled out on the final injury report, two of which came from the Colts’ side of the ball.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 16:

Name

Position

Injury

Kylen Granson

TE

Ankle

Kenny Moore II

CB

Ankle

Matt Ryan

QB

Chris Williams

DT

Wesley French

C

Cameron McGrone

LB

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II and TE Kylen Granson were ruled out Saturday due to their injuries.

  • LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad this week, is a healthy scratch.

  • DE Ben Banogu, who was a healthy scratch last week, is active.

Here are the inactive players for the Chargers in Week 16:

Name

Position

Injury

Easton Stick

QB

Sony Michel

RB

JT Woods

S

Isaiah Spiller

RB

Storm Norton

OL

Michael Bandy

WR

 

