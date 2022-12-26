Colts vs. Chargers: Inactive players for Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Monday night game already had three players ruled out on the final injury report, two of which came from the Colts’ side of the ball.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 16:
Name
Position
Injury
Kylen Granson
TE
Ankle
Kenny Moore II
CB
Ankle
Matt Ryan
QB
—
Chris Williams
DT
—
Wesley French
C
—
Cameron McGrone
LB
—
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II and TE Kylen Granson were ruled out Saturday due to their injuries.
LB Cameron McGrone, who was signed off the Patriots’ practice squad this week, is a healthy scratch.
DE Ben Banogu, who was a healthy scratch last week, is active.
Here are the inactive players for the Chargers in Week 16:
Name
Position
Injury
Easton Stick
QB
—
Sony Michel
RB
—
JT Woods
S
—
Isaiah Spiller
RB
—
Storm Norton
OL
—
Michael Bandy
WR
—
