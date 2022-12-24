Colts vs. Chargers: Final injury report in Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts ruled out two players on their final injury report, one of which hasn’t played since Week 12.
Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
TE Kylen Granson
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Kenny Moore II
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Brandon Facyson
Illness
FP
FP
FP
WR Mike Strachan
Concussion
FP
FP
FP
Notes
CB Kenny Moore II will miss his third consecutive game.
TE Kylen Granson will miss the game after not practicing all week due to the ankle injury.
Both CB Brandon Facyson and WR Mike Strachan will return after missing Week 15.
The Colts held a walkthrough Saturday so the participation levels are estimations.
Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Chargers in Week 16 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Thu.
Fri.
Sat.
Status
CB Kemon Hall
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
CB Bryce Callahan
Groin
LP
FP
S Derwin James
Quad
LP
FP
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day
Knee/Back
LP
FP
OT Trey Pipkins III
Knee
FP
FP
OLB Chris Rumph II
Quad
FP
FP
OL Jamaree Salyer
Knee
FP
FP
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)