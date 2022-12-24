Colts vs. Chargers: Final injury report in Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) released their final injury reports Saturday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled out two players on their final injury report, one of which hasn’t played since Week 12.

Here’s the final injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thu.
12/22

Fri.
12/23

Sat.
12/24

Status

TE Kylen Granson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Kenny Moore II

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Brandon Facyson

Illness

FP

FP

FP

WR Mike Strachan

Concussion

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • CB Kenny Moore II will miss his third consecutive game.

  • TE Kylen Granson will miss the game after not practicing all week due to the ankle injury.

  • Both CB Brandon Facyson and WR Mike Strachan will return after missing Week 15.

  • The Colts held a walkthrough Saturday so the participation levels are estimations.

Here’s a look at the final injury report for the Chargers in Week 16 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Thu.
12/22

Fri.
12/23

Sat.
12/24

Status

CB Kemon Hall

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

CB Bryce Callahan

Groin

LP

FP

S Derwin James

Quad

LP

FP

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

Knee/Back

LP

FP

OT Trey Pipkins III

Knee

FP

FP

OLB Chris Rumph II

Quad

FP

FP

OL Jamaree Salyer

Knee

FP

FP

