Colts vs. Cardinals: Updated injury report in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

The team announced Wednesday that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list so they won’t show up on the injury report.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/21) Wed. (12/22) Thur. (12/23) Status S Andrew Sendejo Concussion DNP DNP C Ryan Kelly Personal DNP DNP G Quenton Nelson Illness — DNP S George Odum Illness FP FP

Notes

S Andrew Sendejo remains in the concussion protocol and is in danger of missing the game if he doesn’t practice in some form on Thursday.

It turns out the Ya-Sin’s illness was due to COVID-19, which initially was thought to be separate.

G Quenton Nelson popped up on the injury report with an illness but was not placed on the reserve list as of Wednesday. That will be a name to watch when more additions to the COVID-19 list are made on Thursday.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/21) Wed. (12/22) Thur. (12/23) Status RB James Conner Heel DNP DNP WR Rondale Moore Ankle DNP DNP DL Jordan Phillips Knee DNP DNP LB Isaiah Simmons Shoulder DNP LP TE Zach Ertz Hamstring LP LP OL Max Garcia Knee LP DNP LB Markus Golden Knee LP LP DL Zach Kerr Ribs LP LP WR Antoine Wesley Ankle LP LP

