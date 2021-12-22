Colts vs. Cardinals: Updated injury report in Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

The team announced Wednesday that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list so they won’t show up on the injury report.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/21)

Wed. (12/22)

Thur. (12/23)

Status

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Personal

DNP

DNP

G Quenton Nelson

Illness

DNP

S George Odum

Illness

FP

FP

Notes

  • S Andrew Sendejo remains in the concussion protocol and is in danger of missing the game if he doesn’t practice in some form on Thursday.

  • It turns out the Ya-Sin’s illness was due to COVID-19, which initially was thought to be separate.

  • G Quenton Nelson popped up on the injury report with an illness but was not placed on the reserve list as of Wednesday. That will be a name to watch when more additions to the COVID-19 list are made on Thursday.

Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/21)

Wed. (12/22)

Thur. (12/23)

Status

RB James Conner

Heel

DNP

DNP

WR Rondale Moore

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DL Jordan Phillips

Knee

DNP

DNP

LB Isaiah Simmons

Shoulder

DNP

LP

TE Zach Ertz

Hamstring

LP

LP

OL Max Garcia

Knee

LP

DNP

LB Markus Golden

Knee

LP

LP

DL Zach Kerr

Ribs

LP

LP

WR Antoine Wesley

Ankle

LP

LP

