Colts vs. Cardinals: Updated injury report in Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their updated injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.
The team announced Wednesday that cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and defensive end Kemoko Turay were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list so they won’t show up on the injury report.
Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 16
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/21)
Wed. (12/22)
Thur. (12/23)
Status
Concussion
DNP
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Personal
DNP
DNP
Illness
—
DNP
S George Odum
Illness
FP
FP
Notes
S Andrew Sendejo remains in the concussion protocol and is in danger of missing the game if he doesn’t practice in some form on Thursday.
It turns out the Ya-Sin’s illness was due to COVID-19, which initially was thought to be separate.
G Quenton Nelson popped up on the injury report with an illness but was not placed on the reserve list as of Wednesday. That will be a name to watch when more additions to the COVID-19 list are made on Thursday.
Here is a look at the updated injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/21)
Wed. (12/22)
Thur. (12/23)
Status
RB James Conner
Heel
DNP
DNP
WR Rondale Moore
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DL Jordan Phillips
Knee
DNP
DNP
LB Isaiah Simmons
Shoulder
DNP
LP
TE Zach Ertz
Hamstring
LP
LP
OL Max Garcia
Knee
LP
DNP
LB Markus Golden
Knee
LP
LP
DL Zach Kerr
Ribs
LP
LP
WR Antoine Wesley
Ankle
LP
LP
