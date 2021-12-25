Colts vs. Cardinals: Staff picks and predictions for Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) are set for a cross-conference matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (10-4) on Saturday night at State Farm Stadium in Week 16.

While Vegas currently has the Colts sitting as underdogs in this matchup by 1.5 points, the experts around the league are siding with Indy to take this road matchup.

The Colts will be without all three of their starting interior offensive linemen and a starting cornerback due to COVID-19 issues. Even so, Jonathan Taylor and the Colts will be looking to take down one of the best teams in the NFC.

Here’s how the Colts Wire staff feels about this matchup:

Kevin Hickey: Colts 26, Cardinals 24

This should be a close game throughout give each team’s propensity of putting up points. The Colts have averaged 31.1 points per game over their last 11 games and have yet to score fewer than 23 points in a game over that span.

Though they will be without their three starting interior offensive linemen, the Colts have good enough backups to keep the rushing attack rolling. The Cardinals struggle on stopping the run—especially inside runs—so the plan of attack should be the same.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals could be without starting center Rodney Hudson while starting guard Max Garcia is questionable. It all comes down to containing Kyler Murray in the pocket and forcing him to win with his arm, which will still be a challenge for the Colts.

However, this Colts team is simply too hot to bet against right now. With a favorable matchup in the run game, they should be able to control the clock enough while forcing timely turnovers on defense. It will be a close one, but the Colts find a way.

Cody Manning: Colts 27, Cardinals 24

The Indianapolis Colts will be looking to not have a letdown performance after beating the New England Patriots. The Arizona Cardinals will come ready to play and to get their season back on track after losing their past two games. The Colts offense leans into their bread and butter in Jonathan Taylor.

The Cardinals defense has struggled against the run and I expect the offensive line to be dominant to open up holes for their backfield. The biggest concern is how Eric Fisher will handle Chandler Jones when Carson Wentz drops back to pass. That is where some disastrous moments could happen for the defense.

Kyler Murray and their offense will have some explosive moments throughout the night as both teams go touchdown for touchdown until the fourth quarter. This will come down to who can force a turnover in a crucial spot late in the game. Murray has fumbled the ball 11 times but has yet to lose one, it feels like he’s due to give one away to the opposing team.

Kwity Paye comes off the edge and gets his hands on the ball to knock it free for his defense to recover. Indianapolis marches down to take the lead and go home with the victory.

John Alfieri: Colts 31, Cardinals 20

Coming off of their most meaningful wins in recent years, the Colts head to Arizona to take on the struggling Cardinals. While Arizona is a very good team they have not played that way in recent games, losing to the Lions last week in a game that was never close.

I think everyone around the league can agree that Indy is better than Detroit, but that does not mean this win will come easy. It will come down the Colts ability to move the ball against a good defense, specifically on the ground. Every game this year when Jonathan Taylor goes over 100 yards, the Colts walk away with a win. Feed JT and the let the defense do their jobs.

Speaking of the defense, expect the Isaiah Rodgers to have a big game covering the Cardinals’ speedy receivers down the field. With no Deandre Hopkins to worry about, it is all about not being burned by Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore.

The Colts should be able to control this game from start to finish if they keep their foot on the gas and don’t let up in the second half. Easier said than done, but running the table is becoming less of a pipe dream and more of a reality with this talented group.

Standings

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

1. John (10-4)

2. Cody (10-4)

3. Kevin (10-4)

4. Nick (8-5)

