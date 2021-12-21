Colts vs. Cardinals: Initial injury report in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their initial injury reports on Tuesday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Just as it was last week, the Colts have another Saturday night prime-time game so they get things started a day earlier than they would on a normal week.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts as they head into Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/21) Wed. (12/22) Thur. (12/23) Status S Andrew Sendejo Concussion DNP C Ryan Kelly Personal DNP CB Rock Ya-Sin Illness DNP S George Odum Illness FP

Notes

S Andrew Sendejo was placed in the concussion protocol following the Week 15 win after a hard collision during the fourth quarter against the Patriots.

Both CB Rock Ya-Sin and S George Odum are dealing with non-COVID illnesses so they both have a chance to play against the Cardinals.

C Ryan Kelly is taking personal time to grieve following the tragic death of his daughter.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/21) Wed. (12/22) Thur. (12/23) Status

