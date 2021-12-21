Colts vs. Cardinals: Initial injury report in Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their initial injury reports on Tuesday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Just as it was last week, the Colts have another Saturday night prime-time game so they get things started a day earlier than they would on a normal week.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts as they head into Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/21)

Wed. (12/22)

Thur. (12/23)

Status

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Personal

DNP

CB Rock Ya-Sin

Illness

DNP

S George Odum

Illness

FP

Notes

  • S Andrew Sendejo was placed in the concussion protocol following the Week 15 win after a hard collision during the fourth quarter against the Patriots.

  • Both CB Rock Ya-Sin and S George Odum are dealing with non-COVID illnesses so they both have a chance to play against the Cardinals.

  • C Ryan Kelly is taking personal time to grieve following the tragic death of his daughter.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/21)

Wed. (12/22)

Thur. (12/23)

Status

