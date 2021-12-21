Colts vs. Cardinals: Initial injury report in Week 16
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their initial injury reports on Tuesday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.
Just as it was last week, the Colts have another Saturday night prime-time game so they get things started a day earlier than they would on a normal week.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts as they head into Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/21)
Wed. (12/22)
Thur. (12/23)
Status
Concussion
DNP
Personal
DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin
Illness
DNP
S George Odum
Illness
FP
Notes
S Andrew Sendejo was placed in the concussion protocol following the Week 15 win after a hard collision during the fourth quarter against the Patriots.
Both CB Rock Ya-Sin and S George Odum are dealing with non-COVID illnesses so they both have a chance to play against the Cardinals.
C Ryan Kelly is taking personal time to grieve following the tragic death of his daughter.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/21)
Wed. (12/22)
Thur. (12/23)
Status
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts sign DE Da'Shawn Hand to the practice squad
Colts' Ryan Kelly speaks on tragic loss of baby daughter
Colts open as 1.5-point underdogs vs. Cardinals in Week 16