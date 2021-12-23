Colts vs. Cardinals: Final injury report in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their final injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/21) Wed. (12/22) Thur. (12/23) Status S Andrew Sendejo Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out C Ryan Kelly Personal DNP DNP DNP Out G Quenton Nelson Illness — DNP FP — S George Odum Illness FP FP FP —

Notes

S Andrew Sendejo couldn’t clear the concussion protocol before the game.

C Ryan Kelly was ruled out as the team gives him space to grieve following a personal tragedy.

The Colts are likely to be without CB Rock Ya-Si n, DE Kemoko Turay and RG Mark Glowinski —all three of which were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LG Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after being listed with an illness so he should be expected to play.

Here is the final injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Tue. (12/21) Wed. (12/22) Thur. (12/23) Status RB James Conner Heel DNP DNP DNP Quest. WR Rondale Moore Ankle DNP DNP DNP Quest. DL Jordan Phillips Knee DNP DNP DNP Out LB Isaiah Simmons Shoulder DNP LP FP — TE Zach Ertz Hamstring LP LP FP — OL Max Garcia Knee LP DNP LP Quest. LB Markus Golden Knee LP LP FP — DL Zach Kerr Ribs LP LP FP — WR Antoine Wesley Ankle LP LP FP —

