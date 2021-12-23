Colts vs. Cardinals: Final injury report in Week 16

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their final injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/21)

Wed. (12/22)

Thur. (12/23)

Status

S Andrew Sendejo

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

C Ryan Kelly

Personal

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

G Quenton Nelson

Illness

DNP

FP

S George Odum

Illness

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • S Andrew Sendejo couldn’t clear the concussion protocol before the game.

  • C Ryan Kelly was ruled out as the team gives him space to grieve following a personal tragedy.

  • The Colts are likely to be without CB Rock Ya-Sin, DE Kemoko Turay and RG Mark Glowinskiall three of which were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • LG Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after being listed with an illness so he should be expected to play.

Here is the final injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Tue. (12/21)

Wed. (12/22)

Thur. (12/23)

Status

RB James Conner

Heel

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

WR Rondale Moore

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

DL Jordan Phillips

Knee

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Isaiah Simmons

Shoulder

DNP

LP

FP

TE Zach Ertz

Hamstring

LP

LP

FP

OL Max Garcia

Knee

LP

DNP

LP

Quest.

LB Markus Golden

Knee

LP

LP

FP

DL Zach Kerr

Ribs

LP

LP

FP

WR Antoine Wesley

Ankle

LP

LP

FP

