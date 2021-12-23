Colts vs. Cardinals: Final injury report in Week 16
The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their final injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.
Here is the final injury report for the Colts in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/21)
Wed. (12/22)
Thur. (12/23)
Status
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Personal
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Illness
—
DNP
FP
—
S George Odum
Illness
FP
FP
FP
—
Notes
S Andrew Sendejo couldn’t clear the concussion protocol before the game.
C Ryan Kelly was ruled out as the team gives him space to grieve following a personal tragedy.
The Colts are likely to be without CB Rock Ya-Sin, DE Kemoko Turay and RG Mark Glowinski—all three of which were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LG Quenton Nelson returned to practice on Thursday after being listed with an illness so he should be expected to play.
Here is the final injury report for the Cardinals in Week 16:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Tue. (12/21)
Wed. (12/22)
Thur. (12/23)
Status
RB James Conner
Heel
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
WR Rondale Moore
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Quest.
DL Jordan Phillips
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Isaiah Simmons
Shoulder
DNP
LP
FP
—
TE Zach Ertz
Hamstring
LP
LP
FP
—
OL Max Garcia
Knee
LP
DNP
LP
Quest.
LB Markus Golden
Knee
LP
LP
FP
—
DL Zach Kerr
Ribs
LP
LP
FP
—
WR Antoine Wesley
Ankle
LP
LP
FP
—
