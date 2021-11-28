Colts vs. Bucs: How to watch, listen, stream online in Week 12
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 12 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3).
Game Information
Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) at Indianapolis Colts (6-5)
When: Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN
How To Watch
Channel: FOX (regional)
Broadcast: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline)
TV map: Those in the red region will get the game on FOX.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 119 (XM App 229)
Sirius XM Radio (Bucs) — Channel 113 (XM App 384)
Injuries
Final injury report for both teams
Picks & Predictions
Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 3.5-point underdogs at home
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 27-17
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
L, 31-25 (OT)
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-3
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
W, 30-18
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 34-31
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
W, 45-30
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 23-17
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 41-15
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18/19
TBD
TBD
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts vs. Bucs: Staff picks and predictions for Week 12
PFF dubs Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. a second-year breakout
Play in our FREE Week 12 Colts challenge