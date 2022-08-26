Colts vs. Bucs: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The Indianapolis Colts are set to wrap up the preseason Saturday when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As both teams are expected to play their starting units for a solid chunk of the game, the Colts are expecting their starters to play for roughly the entire first half. This will be the final dress rehearsal for the starters before they prepare for the Week 1 opener against the Houston Texans.

Here’s the game information for the preseason finale:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-2) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2)

When: Saturday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium — Indianapolis, IN

How to Watch

Channel: CBS4 (regional)

Broadcast: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) and Larra Overton (sideline)

How to Listen

How to Stream

Upcoming Schedule

2022 Regular Season

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Result 1 Sunday, Sept. 11 @ Texans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Sunday, Sept. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 p.m. Tickets 3 Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Chiefs 1:00 p.m. Tickets 4 Sunday, Oct. 2 vs. Titans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 5 Thursday, Oct. 6 @ Broncos (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 6 Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Jaguars 1:00 p.m. Tickets 7 Sunday, Oct. 23 @ Titans 1:00 p.m. Tickets 8 Sunday, Oct. 30 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Tickets 9 Sunday, Nov. 6 @ Patriots 1:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. Tickets 11 Sunday, Nov. 20 vs. Eagles 1:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Monday, Nov. 28 vs. Steelers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 13 Sunday, Dec. 4 @ Cowboys (SNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 11 BYE BYE Tickets 15 Sunday, Dec. 17/18 @ Vikings TBD Tickets 16 Monday, Dec. 25 vs. Chargers (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 17 Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Giants 1:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Sunday, Jan. 7/8 vs. Texans TBD Tickets

Injuries

Colts – No preseason injury reports.

Bucs – No preseason injury reports.

