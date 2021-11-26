Colts vs. Bucs: NFL experts make Week 12 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are preparing for one of their biggest matchups of the season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) come to Lucas Oil Stadium for a Week 12 bout.

As the Colts look to stay in the hunt for a wild-card spot, they’ll be doing so against arguably the best team in the NFL. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are 3.5-point road favorites in this matchup despite the Colts’ recent surge with five wins in their last six games.

Here’s how the experts around the league see this Week 12 matchup shaking out:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Buccaneers 24-23 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Colts 28-26 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Buccaneers 28-24 Mike Clay (ESPN) Buccaneers N/A Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Buccaneers 30-24 Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Buccaneers 28-24 Dave Richard (CBS Sports) Buccaneers N/A Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Buccaneers 28-20 Luke Easterling (Bucs Wire) TBD TBD Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Buccaneers N/A Bleacher Report Buccaneers 28-24

With the Buccaneers being favorites in the eyes of Vegas and the fact that they’ve mostly played up to their standard this season, it shouldn’t be a surprise the experts are feeling the same way. According to Tallysight, 84% of the featured analysts are siding with the Bucs to take a road victory as of this writing.

Even after the Colts dominated the Buffalo Bills in a 41-15 upset in Orchard Park, most are still siding with the Bucs. As Colts fans know, it’s hard to objectively bet against Brady.

It will be interesting to see how this game shakes out but entering the weekend, the experts are mostly taking the Bucs to continue their dominance.

