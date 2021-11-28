Colts vs. Bucs: Key matchups to watch in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) are looking to stay in the playoff hunt when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL having won three in a row and five of their last six, the Bucs are quite possibly the most formidable test they’ll see this season. Led by Tom Brady, this unit is elite on both sides of the ball.

Here are some key matchups to watch in the Week 12 bout at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Colts LG Quenton Nelson vs. Bucs DT Vita Vea

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Starting off on the offensive side of the ball, this is the matchup that could very well determine the outcome for the Colts. We know the Colts want to establish the run with Jonathan Taylor and to do so, they have to go through arguably the league’s best run defender.

Vea is an absolute force for the Bucs and is one of the main reasons why their run defense is so good. The entire front seven works well together but when it comes to stopping the run, it’s hard to find a better asset than Vea. His 11.5% run stop percentage is the eighth-best among defensive tackles with at least 90 snaps played against the run.

Meanwhile, Nelson will be playing through an ankle injury he re-aggravated in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Both players are questionable but expected to play, and this will be where the Colts either control the game flow or let the game get out of hand.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

It’s clear by now that the passing game for the Colts runs through Pittman Jr. as he’s taken over the alpha role in the wide receiver room. Five of his 11 games have featured a target share of 25% or better while he leads the offense in targets (81), receptions (57), receiving yards (752) and touchdowns (5).

He could see plenty of work against Murphy-Bunting, who was a second-round pick in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, Murphy-Bunting is allowing a 68.5% catch rate, 10.8 yards per reception and a 111.5 passer rating when targeted this season.

Story continues

The Bucs defense has an elite front seven but they are susceptible through the air. But if the Colts want any success offensively, Pittman Jr. will have to win this matchup.

Colts LT Eric Fisher vs. Bucs DE Shaq Barrett

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This is one of the matchups that should scare Colts fans because it could get ugly. Fisher has been playing better in recent weeks, but Barrett is an elite edge rusher with the repertoire to dominant the blindside on Sunday.

Fisher has allowed 28 total pressures, nine quarterback hits and four sacks in 10 games this season, per Pro Football Focus. All of those are team-highs along the offensive line. Carson Wentz will need all the help he can get on his dropbacks.

Meanwhile, Barrett’s 52 total pressures are tied for the third-most in the NFL among edge defenders. If there’s a matchup that the Bucs exploit to win the game, it’s this one.

Colts CB Rock Ya-Sin vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The emergence of the third-year corner in Ya-Sin has been a fun development. It’s clear he’s not as worried about getting beat over top as he was earlier in his career, which has led to fewer penalties and more passes defended.

He draws a tough matchup in Evans, who is likely to see his share of snaps against the former second-round pick out of Temple. Ya-Sin has been a key cog in the secondary for the Colts and has emerged as the best option on the boundary over the last two months.

Evans is one of the best big-play wide receivers in the NFL and still has the ability to take over a game both down the field and in the red zone.

Colts DE Kwity Paye vs. Bucs LT Donovan Smith

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

This will be a fun matchup to watch simply because of the emergence of Paye over the last month. The rookie has truly come into his own as a pass rusher and has been making impact plays during the last few games.

Paye has 17 pressures over his last three games, which includes him recording the first sack and strip-sack of his career. His 17 pressures in that span are tied for the third-most among edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus.

Smith has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL this season, allowing just 16 total pressures and one sack on 459 pass-blocking snaps. It will be a good test for the rookie if he wants to make an impact.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner vs. Bucs LG Aaron Stinnie

This is a matchup the Colts have to win. With starting left guard Ali Marpet unlikely to play due to an abdomen injury, the Buckner has to take advantage of his 1v1 situations against Stinnie, who has provided solid backup depth.

While the sack totals might not be there right now, Buckner is still making a massive impact. He’s drawing immense double teams while his 38 total pressures are sixth-most among interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

The Colts need Buckner to take over this game and disrupt Tom Brady’s flow if they want a chance to keep that explosive offense in check. If they can’t, Brady will have all the time in the world to pick apart the zone defense.

Colts QB Carson Wentz vs. Bucs' blitz

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Of all the matchups we’ve covered, this is the one that concerns me the most. Wentz has been more good than bad this season and has even had his flashes of a dominant quarterback. But one of his biggest issues has been handling the blitz.

Whether it’s setting the right protection to slide to the blitz, getting the running back in position to pick up a blitzing linebacker or safety or simply finding his hot read quick enough, Wentz has been struggling mightily against the blitz.

No team blitzes more than Bucs do at 39.7% while their pressure rate of 27.4% if. the fourth-highest in the NFL (PFR). If there’s one matchup that trumps all others in this game, it could come down to Wentz against the blitz.

1

1

1

1