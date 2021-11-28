Colts vs. Bucs: Inactive players in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts didn’t rule out any players on their final injury report but had two players listed as questionable for the matchup.
Name
Position
Injury
Ben Banogu
DE
—
Julién Davenport
T
—
Will Fries
G/T
—
Marlon Mack
RB
—
Mike Strachan
WR
—
Notes
LG Quenton Nelson (ankle) and LB Darius Leonard (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable.
All other players should be considered healthy scratches for the game.
Here are the inactive players for the Bucs in Week 12:
Name
Position
Injury
Ali Marpet
G
Abdomen
Antonio Brown
WR
Ankle
Andrew Adams
S
—
Kyle Trask
QB
—
Ke’Shawn Vaughn
RB
—
