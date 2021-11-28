Colts vs. Bucs: Inactive players in Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts didn’t rule out any players on their final injury report but had two players listed as questionable for the matchup.

Name

Position

Injury

Ben Banogu

DE

Julién Davenport

T

Will Fries

G/T

Marlon Mack

RB

Mike Strachan

WR

Notes

  • LG Quenton Nelson (ankle) and LB Darius Leonard (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable.

  • All other players should be considered healthy scratches for the game.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs in Week 12:

Name

Position

Injury

Ali Marpet

G

Abdomen

Antonio Brown

WR

Ankle

Andrew Adams

S

Kyle Trask

QB

Ke’Shawn Vaughn

RB

