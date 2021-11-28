Colts vs. Bucs: Inactive players in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) have released their lists of inactive players for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts didn’t rule out any players on their final injury report but had two players listed as questionable for the matchup.

Name Position Injury Ben Banogu DE — Julién Davenport T — Will Fries G/T — Marlon Mack RB — Mike Strachan WR —

Notes

LG Quenton Nelson (ankle) and LB Darius Leonard (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable.

All other players should be considered healthy scratches for the game.

Here are the inactive players for the Bucs in Week 12:

Name Position Injury Ali Marpet G Abdomen Antonio Brown WR Ankle Andrew Adams S — Kyle Trask QB — Ke’Shawn Vaughn RB —

