Colts vs. Buccaneers: Updated injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) updated their injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
For the Colts, there are no changes to the names on the list for Thursday’s practice but some of the statuses have changed. The Colts held a walkthrough for Thanksgiving so these are estimates of a player’s status had a practice been held.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 12 following Thursday:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/24)
Thur. (11/25)
Fri. (11/26)
Status
Ankle
DNP
DNP
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
LP
FP
WR T.Y. Hilton
Toe
LP
FP
Ankle
LP
LP
Notes
LG Quenton Nelson faces an uphill battle to play but there is still a chance. If he logs a limited practice on Friday, there is chance he fights through the pain.
CB T.J. Carrie and WR T.Y. Hilton seem good to go after logging full practices on Thursday.
LB Darius Leonard could very well be limited all week but still should be expected to play against the Bucs, barring a setback.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Buccaneers in Week 12 following Thursday’s practice (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/24)
Thur. (11/25)
Fri. (11/26)
Status
WR Antonio Brown
Ankle
DNP
WR Mike Evans
Back
DNP
G Ali Marpet
Abdomen
DNP
LB Devin White
Quad
DNP
S Mike Edwards
Groin
LP
WR Chris Godwin
Foot
LP
DT Vita Vea
Knee
LP
TE Rob Gronkowski
Back
FP
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Ankle
FP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Shoulder
FP
