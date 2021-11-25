Colts vs. Buccaneers: Updated injury report for Week 12

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) updated their injury reports on Thursday ahead of the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the Colts, there are no changes to the names on the list for Thursday’s practice but some of the statuses have changed. The Colts held a walkthrough for Thanksgiving so these are estimates of a player’s status had a practice been held.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 12 following Thursday:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/24)

Thur. (11/25)

Fri. (11/26)

Status

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

DNP

DNP

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

LP

FP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Toe

LP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

LP

LP

Notes

  • LG Quenton Nelson faces an uphill battle to play but there is still a chance. If he logs a limited practice on Friday, there is chance he fights through the pain.

  • CB T.J. Carrie and WR T.Y. Hilton seem good to go after logging full practices on Thursday.

  • LB Darius Leonard could very well be limited all week but still should be expected to play against the Bucs, barring a setback.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Buccaneers in Week 12 following Thursday’s practice (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/24)

Thur. (11/25)

Fri. (11/26)

Status

WR Antonio Brown

Ankle

DNP

WR Mike Evans

Back

DNP

G Ali Marpet

Abdomen

DNP

LB Devin White

Quad

DNP

S Mike Edwards

Groin

LP

WR Chris Godwin

Foot

LP

DT Vita Vea

Knee

LP

TE Rob Gronkowski

Back

FP

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Ankle

FP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Shoulder

FP

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Colts protect practice squad QB Brett Hundley in Week 12

If you're in the red, you'll get Colts vs. Bucs on TV

Reggie Wayne, Robert Mathis headline semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

List

Colts vs. Buccaneers: 5 things to watch in Week 12

Recommended Stories