Colts vs. Buccaneers: Key matchups to watch in Week 12

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) are looking to string together a winning streak as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Coming out of the bye week, the Colts will be down a trio of key players while the Bucs will be without multiple starters on the defensive side of the ball.

As both teams look to make a playoff push with seven games remaining, here’s a look at the key matchups in store for the Week 12 bout:

Colts interior OL vs. Bucs DTs

This is going to be a crucial matchup for both sides. The Bucs have the advantage with elite run-stopper Vita Vea and rookie interior pass-rusher Calijah Kancey. The Colts will be without starting center Ryan Kelly, who had a setback working through the concussion protocol.

Vea’s 13.2% run stop percentage ranks sixth among qualified interior defensive linemen, but he also adds some juice as a pass-rusher with 23 total pressures on the season. Kancey dealt with injuries to begin his rookie season but has shown plenty of upside with 19 total pressures in seven games.

Colts CB Darrell Baker Jr. vs. Bucs WR Mike Evans

Shocker. Mike Evans is on pace for another 1,000-yard season. In fact, he’s on pace for 1,326 yards, which would be his most since 2018 and the second-most of his career. Evans has crushed zone coverage this season. Among qualified wide receivers, he ranks sixth in yards (579), first in touchdowns (four), fifth in yards per route run (2.91) and ninth in passer rating (122.6).

The Colts continue to run heavy zone coverage switching between Cover-3 and quarters for the most part. It won’t all be on Baker as rookie Jaylon Jones will see some snaps against Evans, but you better believe the Bucs will be targeting Baker to test how true his recent improvements are.

Colts WR Josh Downs vs. Bucs CB Christian Izien

If there’s one matchup the Colts can exploit the most, it’s this one. The Colts are going to have to lean on their passing attack considering the strength of the Bucs run defense, but this is one they can win often. Downs is dealing with a lingering knee injury, but he was a full participant at practice all week.

Meanwhile, he will line up plenty against Izien, who is the primary slot defender for the Bucs. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed 28 receptions on 34 targets (82.4%) for 30 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a 108.3 passer rating. His 1.4 yards per snap allowed is the ninth-highest in the NFL among qualified slot defenders while his 201 yards after catch allowed are the second most.

Bucs DE Shaquil Barrett vs. Colts OTs

This should be a fun matchup overall between players enjoying strong seasons at their respective positions. Barrett has been a consistent playmaker from the edge over the last few seasons for the Bucs, and he hasn’t slowed down at all. He currently leads the Bucs with 31 total pressures while adding 17 total defensive stops.

Meanwhile, the Colts have gotten great production from left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith when they’ve been healthy this season. Smith’s nine pressures allowed ranks sixth-best among qualified offensive tackles while Raimann’s 17 allowed ranks 29th.

Colts DT DeForest Buckner vs. Bucs RG Cody Mauch

The pass rush as a whole will be vital for the Colts to get going, but Buckner has to continue setting the tone for the front seven. He’s enjoying a stellar season once again, and he should see plenty of snaps against the struggling rookie Mauch at right tackle.

Mauch has allowed 30 total pressures in 10 games, the fourth-most among guards, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also been credited with six sacks allowed, which is tied for the most in the NFL among guards. This is a matchup the Colts can exploit and one they will need to focus on if they want to secure the win.

