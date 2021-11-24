Colts vs. Buccaneers: Initial injury report for Week 12

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) were back on the field Wednesday to prepare for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium and released their initial injury reports.

For the Colts, the injury report remains relatively clean outside of left guard Quenton Nelson, who is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury after he re-aggravated it against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 12:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/24)

Thur. (11/25)

Fri. (11/26)

Status

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

DNP

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

LP

WR T.Y. Hilton

Toe

LP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle

LP

Notes

  • As stated above, the Colts are taking Nelson’s ankle injury day by day. He could probably play without practicing but it would go a long way if he could log at least a limited session by Friday.

  • LB Darius Leonard is fighting through an ankle injury of his own that he re-aggravated in Week 10 against the Jaguars. Starting the week as a limited is a good sign.

  • WR T.Y. Hilton is dealing with a new toe injury but should be expected to play barring a setback.

Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Buccaneers, who conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday after playing Monday night. So these are estimates had they held a practice.

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/24)

Thur. (11/25)

Fri. (11/26)

Status

WR Antonio Brown

Ankle

DNP

WR Mike Evans

Back

DNP

G Ali Marpet

Abdomen

DNP

LB Devin White

Quad

DNP

S Mike Edwards

Groin

LP

WR Chris Godwin

Foot

LP

DT Vita Vea

Knee

LP

TE Rob Gronkowski

Back

FP

DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Ankle

FP

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Shoulder

FP

