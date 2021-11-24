Colts vs. Buccaneers: Initial injury report for Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) were back on the field Wednesday to prepare for the Week 12 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium and released their initial injury reports.
For the Colts, the injury report remains relatively clean outside of left guard Quenton Nelson, who is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury after he re-aggravated it against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 12:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/24)
Thur. (11/25)
Fri. (11/26)
Status
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle
DNP
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
LP
WR T.Y. Hilton
Toe
LP
Ankle
LP
Notes
As stated above, the Colts are taking Nelson’s ankle injury day by day. He could probably play without practicing but it would go a long way if he could log at least a limited session by Friday.
LB Darius Leonard is fighting through an ankle injury of his own that he re-aggravated in Week 10 against the Jaguars. Starting the week as a limited is a good sign.
WR T.Y. Hilton is dealing with a new toe injury but should be expected to play barring a setback.
Here’s a look at the initial injury report for the Buccaneers, who conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday after playing Monday night. So these are estimates had they held a practice.
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/24)
Thur. (11/25)
Fri. (11/26)
Status
WR Antonio Brown
Ankle
DNP
WR Mike Evans
Back
DNP
G Ali Marpet
Abdomen
DNP
LB Devin White
Quad
DNP
S Mike Edwards
Groin
LP
WR Chris Godwin
Foot
LP
DT Vita Vea
Knee
LP
TE Rob Gronkowski
Back
FP
DE Rakeem Nunez-Roches
Ankle
FP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul
Shoulder
FP
