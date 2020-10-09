Colts vs. Browns: NFL experts make Week 5 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) and Cleveland Browns (3-1) are heading for what should be a highly anticipated matchup in Week 5 as both teams look to continue their winning streaks.

Vegas has the Colts entering the weekend as slight road favorites, but the line is so close that it’s truly anyone’s guess as to which team will come out on top on Sunday.

From the experts around the league, it is pretty split as well. Here’s who some of the experts are siding with in Week 5:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable) Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 20-17 Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Colts 24-19 Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Browns 24-23 Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Browns 23-20 Bill Bender (Sporting News) Browns 28-24 Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Colts 21-17 Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 21-17 NumberFire Colts N/A Pro Football Focus Colts N/A Bleacher Report Browns 26-21

Over at NFL Pickwatch, the Colts have been selected as the winner by 52% of the experts. That could change depending on how the injury report looks for the Colts, especially considering they could be down three key starters on Sunday.

Both of these teams have been enjoying a three-game winning streak since dropping their Week 1 opener. The Colts have gotten it done with their stout defense while the Browns have controlled the line of scrimmage with the run game.

It should be a close matchup and will be incredibly difficult to predict as the weekend approaches.

