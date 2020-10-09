Colts vs. Browns: NFL experts make Week 5 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (3-1) and Cleveland Browns (3-1) are heading for what should be a highly anticipated matchup in Week 5 as both teams look to continue their winning streaks.
Vegas has the Colts entering the weekend as slight road favorites, but the line is so close that it’s truly anyone’s guess as to which team will come out on top on Sunday.
From the experts around the league, it is pretty split as well. Here’s who some of the experts are siding with in Week 5:
|Expert
|Pick
|Score (if applicable)
|Nate Davis (USA TODAY)
|Colts
|20-17
|Mike Jones (USA TODAY)
|Colts
|24-19
|Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY)
|Browns
|24-23
|Mike Clay (ESPN)
|Colts
|N/A
|Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
|Browns
|23-20
|Bill Bender (Sporting News)
|Browns
|28-24
|Will Brinson (CBS Sports)
|Colts
|21-17
|Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
|Colts
|21-17
|NumberFire
|Colts
|N/A
|Pro Football Focus
|Colts
|N/A
|Bleacher Report
|Browns
|26-21
Over at NFL Pickwatch, the Colts have been selected as the winner by 52% of the experts. That could change depending on how the injury report looks for the Colts, especially considering they could be down three key starters on Sunday.
Both of these teams have been enjoying a three-game winning streak since dropping their Week 1 opener. The Colts have gotten it done with their stout defense while the Browns have controlled the line of scrimmage with the run game.
It should be a close matchup and will be incredibly difficult to predict as the weekend approaches.
