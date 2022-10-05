Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High.
After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.
Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (10/3)
Tue. (10/4)
Wed. (10/5)
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
DNP
DNP
DE Tyquan Lewis
Concussion
DNP
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
FP
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
FP
FP
Notes
No new names popped up on the injury report.
LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Tyquan Lewis have already been ruled out for the game.
RB Jonathan Taylor was wearing a boot on his right foot but is still considered a game-time decision.
C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant in the estimation so he should be good to go while DT DeForest Buckner would have logged another full practice.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list this week and any week after.
Here is the updated injury report for the Broncos in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (10/3)
Tue. (10/4)
Wed. (10/5)
Status
OLB Jonathon Cooper
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
S P.J. Locke
Concussion
DNP
DNP
G/C Quinn Meinerz
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
OLB Aaron Patrick
Concussion
DNP
DNP
S Caden Sterns
Hip/Chest
DNP
LP
WR Tyrie Cleveland
Hamstring
LP
LP
RB Melvin Gordon
Neck
LP
LP
CB Darius Phillips
Hamstring
LP
LP
G Dalton Risner
Ankle
LP
FP
OL Billy Turner
Knee
LP
LP
CB K’Waun Williams
Wrist
LP
FP
QB Russell Wilson
Shoulder
LP
LP
