Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High.

After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (10/3) Tue. (10/4) Wed. (10/5) Status S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP LB Shaquille Leonard Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP DE Tyquan Lewis Concussion DNP DNP RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle DNP DNP C Ryan Kelly Knee LP FP DT DeForest Buckner Elbow FP FP

Notes

No new names popped up on the injury report.

LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Tyquan Lewis have already been ruled out for the game.

RB Jonathan Taylor was wearing a boot on his right foot but is still considered a game-time decision.

C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant in the estimation so he should be good to go while DT DeForest Buckner would have logged another full practice.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list this week and any week after.

Here is the updated injury report for the Broncos in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (10/3) Tue. (10/4) Wed. (10/5) Status OLB Jonathon Cooper Hamstring DNP DNP S P.J. Locke Concussion DNP DNP G/C Quinn Meinerz Hamstring DNP DNP OLB Aaron Patrick Concussion DNP DNP S Caden Sterns Hip/Chest DNP LP WR Tyrie Cleveland Hamstring LP LP RB Melvin Gordon Neck LP LP CB Darius Phillips Hamstring LP LP G Dalton Risner Ankle LP FP OL Billy Turner Knee LP LP CB K’Waun Williams Wrist LP FP QB Russell Wilson Shoulder LP LP

