Colts vs. Broncos: Updated injury report for Week 5

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their updated injury reports Thursday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at EMpower Field at Mile High.

After holding a walkthrough on Monday, both teams did the same thing Tuesday. So these statuses are an estimation of what a player would have if the teams practiced.

Here’s the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (10/3)

Tue. (10/4)

Wed. (10/5)

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

DNP

DNP

DE Tyquan Lewis

Concussion

DNP

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

FP

FP

Notes

  • No new names popped up on the injury report.

  • LB Shaquille Leonard and DE Tyquan Lewis have already been ruled out for the game.

  • RB Jonathan Taylor was wearing a boot on his right foot but is still considered a game-time decision.

  • C Ryan Kelly was upgraded to a full participant in the estimation so he should be good to go while DT DeForest Buckner would have logged another full practice.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list this week and any week after.

Here is the updated injury report for the Broncos in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (10/3)

Tue. (10/4)

Wed. (10/5)

Status

OLB Jonathon Cooper

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

S P.J. Locke

Concussion

DNP

DNP

G/C Quinn Meinerz

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

OLB Aaron Patrick

Concussion

DNP

DNP

S Caden Sterns

Hip/Chest

DNP

LP

WR Tyrie Cleveland

Hamstring

LP

LP

RB Melvin Gordon

Neck

LP

LP

CB Darius Phillips

Hamstring

LP

LP

G Dalton Risner

Ankle

LP

FP

OL Billy Turner

Knee

LP

LP

CB K’Waun Williams

Wrist

LP

FP

QB Russell Wilson

Shoulder

LP

LP

