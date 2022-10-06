Colts vs. Broncos: Staff picks and predictions for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) are set to square off Thursday night at Empower Field for a prime-time matchup in Week 5.

As the Colts enter this short week underdogs on the road, the Colts Wire staff made their picks and predictions for the team’s first prime-time game of the season.

Here are the picks and predictions for the Week 5 game:

Kevin Hickey: Broncos 20, Colts 18

It’s difficult to choose a winner in this game because both teams have vastly underperformed compared to their expectations coming into the game. The injuries to linebacker Shaquille Leonard and running back Jonathan Taylor may prove to be too large for the Colts.

Even though the Broncos pass rush doesn’t seem to be a massive threat, the underperforming offensive line for the Colts may negate that narrative. The left tackle situation has doomed a substantial amount of plays this season. If they can turn that around, they’ll have a chance.

However, this team has been spiraling for the majority of the season. Maybe they turn it around this week because they thrive as the underdog, but it’s difficult to have confidence in the offense until they prove they can score more than 20 points in a game.

Cody Manning: Colts 21, Broncos 17

The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a slugfest against the Denver Broncos on primetime. The offense looks to find an answer without Jonathan Taylor but slowly starts to find a rhythm throughout the game. Nyheim Hines ends up shining in the moment and making people wonder, why wasn’t he heavily involved in the first four weeks? Alec Pierce and Parris Campbell make a few explosive plays to help out while Patrick Surtain II shadows Michael Pittman Jr.

It’s the defense that helps this team be in a position to win it late. Russell Wilson gets the ball moving and scores a couple touchdowns but they get after him in the second half. The Colts get a multiple sacks and pressure on Wilson in the fourth quarter forces a bad throw which Rodney Thomas II gets his hands on to give the team great field position. Matt Ryan methodically marches the offense down the field and they punch it in to get the 21-17 lead. Indianapolis wins in the road underdog role.

John Alfieri: Broncos 21, Colts 7

Without Jonathan Taylor, I expect this offense to struggle at just about every turn. Many glaring issues were reviewed during the Tennessee game last week including failed blocking assignments, broken coverages, and a lack of pressure up front defensively. I don’t think those issues get fixed on a short week of preparation.

The Colts secondary will be able to handle Denver’s receivers, but one or two deep balls will be the deciding factor in this one. I could also see a defensive touchdown for the Broncos with their talented secondary and Matt Ryan’s habit of turning the ball over this season.

This tight game will go down to the wire, but ultimately Denver will pull away at home, leaving the Colts at 1-3-1. Don’t expect any major personnel changes during the season, but if 2022 keeps going like this, they will be coming.

Standings

1. John (1-3)

2. Cody (0-4)

3. Kevin (0-4)

4. Nick (0-3)

