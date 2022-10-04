Colts vs. Broncos: Initial injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their initial injury reports ahead of the Thursday night matchup in Week 5.
The Colts held a walkthrough and not an actual practice so the injury report is an estimation of what the practice status would have been.
Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (10/3)
Tue. (10/4)
Wed. (10/5)
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
DNP
DE Tyquan Lewis
Concussion
DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
FP
