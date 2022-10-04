Colts vs. Broncos: Initial injury report for Week 5

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their initial injury reports ahead of the Thursday night matchup in Week 5.

The Colts held a walkthrough and not an actual practice so the injury report is an estimation of what the practice status would have been.

Here’s the initial injury report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (10/3)

Tue. (10/4)

Wed. (10/5)

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

DNP

DE Tyquan Lewis

Concussion

DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

FP

