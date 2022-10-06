Colts vs. Broncos: Inactive players for Week 5

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their lists of inactive players Thursday night ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field.

The Colts ruled four players out on their final injury report while the Broncos ruled out four players and had an additional three players listed as questionable.

Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:

Name

Position

Injury

Julian Blackmon

S

Ankle

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Ankle

Shaquille Leonard

LB

Concussion/Nose/Back

Tyquan Lewis

DE

Concussion

Luke Tenuta

OT

Sam Ehlinger

QB

Wesley French

C

Here are the inactive players for the Broncos in Week 5:

Name

Position

Injury

Jonathon Cooper

OLB

Hamstring

P.J. Locke

S

Concussion

Quinn Meinerz

G/C

Hamstring

Aaron Patrick

OLB

Concussion

Darius Phillips

CB

Hamstring

Jalen Virgil

WR

Latavius Murray

RB

