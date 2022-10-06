Colts vs. Broncos: Inactive players for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their lists of inactive players Thursday night ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field.
The Colts ruled four players out on their final injury report while the Broncos ruled out four players and had an additional three players listed as questionable.
Here are the inactive players for the Colts in Week 5:
Name
Position
Injury
Julian Blackmon
S
Ankle
Jonathan Taylor
RB
Ankle
Shaquille Leonard
LB
Concussion/Nose/Back
Tyquan Lewis
DE
Concussion
Luke Tenuta
OT
—
Sam Ehlinger
QB
—
Wesley French
C
—
Here are the inactive players for the Broncos in Week 5:
Name
Position
Injury
Jonathon Cooper
OLB
Hamstring
P.J. Locke
S
Concussion
Quinn Meinerz
G/C
Hamstring
Aaron Patrick
OLB
Concussion
Darius Phillips
CB
Hamstring
Jalen Virgil
WR
—
Latavius Murray
RB
—
