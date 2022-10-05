Colts vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their final injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

While the Colts conducted walkthroughs all week to ease recovery on the short week, the statuses on the injury reports are estimations of what a player would have had on a typical practice day. The Colts ruled out four total players, three of which are starters and the other being a high-end rotational piece.

Here’s the final report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (10/3) Tue. (10/4) Wed. (10/5) Status S Julian Blackmon Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out LB Shaquille Leonard Concussion/Nose/Back DNP DNP DNP Out DE Tyquan Lewis Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out RB Jonathan Taylor Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out C Ryan Kelly Knee LP FP FP — DT DeForest Buckner Elbow FP FP FP —

Notes

No new names popped up on the injury report.

There aren’t any surprises on the players that were ruled out.

C Ryan Kelly and DT DeForest Buckner would have logged full practices so they should be good to go in terms of full snap counts despite the short week.

S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list this week and any week after. He is not forced to come off the list.

Here is the final injury report for the Broncos in Week 5 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player Injury Mon. (10/3) Tue. (10/4) Wed. (10/5) Status OLB Jonathon Cooper Hamstring DNP DNP S P.J. Locke Concussion DNP DNP G/C Quinn Meinerz Hamstring DNP DNP OLB Aaron Patrick Concussion DNP DNP S Caden Sterns Hip/Chest DNP LP WR Tyrie Cleveland Hamstring LP LP RB Melvin Gordon Neck LP LP CB Darius Phillips Hamstring LP LP G Dalton Risner Ankle LP FP OL Billy Turner Knee LP LP CB K’Waun Williams Wrist LP FP QB Russell Wilson Shoulder LP LP

