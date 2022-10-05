Colts vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 5
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their final injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.
While the Colts conducted walkthroughs all week to ease recovery on the short week, the statuses on the injury reports are estimations of what a player would have had on a typical practice day. The Colts ruled out four total players, three of which are starters and the other being a high-end rotational piece.
Here’s the final report for the Colts in Week 5:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (10/3)
Tue. (10/4)
Wed. (10/5)
Status
S Julian Blackmon
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Shaquille Leonard
Concussion/Nose/Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DE Tyquan Lewis
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Jonathan Taylor
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
C Ryan Kelly
Knee
LP
FP
FP
—
DT DeForest Buckner
Elbow
FP
FP
FP
—
Notes
No new names popped up on the injury report.
There aren’t any surprises on the players that were ruled out.
C Ryan Kelly and DT DeForest Buckner would have logged full practices so they should be good to go in terms of full snap counts despite the short week.
S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list this week and any week after. He is not forced to come off the list.
Here is the final injury report for the Broncos in Week 5 (will be updated):
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Mon. (10/3)
Tue. (10/4)
Wed. (10/5)
Status
OLB Jonathon Cooper
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
S P.J. Locke
Concussion
DNP
DNP
G/C Quinn Meinerz
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
OLB Aaron Patrick
Concussion
DNP
DNP
S Caden Sterns
Hip/Chest
DNP
LP
WR Tyrie Cleveland
Hamstring
LP
LP
RB Melvin Gordon
Neck
LP
LP
CB Darius Phillips
Hamstring
LP
LP
G Dalton Risner
Ankle
LP
FP
OL Billy Turner
Knee
LP
LP
CB K’Waun Williams
Wrist
LP
FP
QB Russell Wilson
Shoulder
LP
LP
