Colts vs. Broncos: Final injury report for Week 5

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) and Denver Broncos (2-2) released their final injury reports Wednesday ahead of the Week 5 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

While the Colts conducted walkthroughs all week to ease recovery on the short week, the statuses on the injury reports are estimations of what a player would have had on a typical practice day. The Colts ruled out four total players, three of which are starters and the other being a high-end rotational piece.

Here’s the final report for the Colts in Week 5:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (10/3)

Tue. (10/4)

Wed. (10/5)

Status

S Julian Blackmon

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Shaquille Leonard

Concussion/Nose/Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Tyquan Lewis

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Jonathan Taylor

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

C Ryan Kelly

Knee

LP

FP

FP

DT DeForest Buckner

Elbow

FP

FP

FP

Notes

  • No new names popped up on the injury report.

  • There aren’t any surprises on the players that were ruled out.

  • C Ryan Kelly and DT DeForest Buckner would have logged full practices so they should be good to go in terms of full snap counts despite the short week.

  • S Trevor Denbow (ankle) is eligible to be removed from the injured reserve list this week and any week after. He is not forced to come off the list.

Here is the final injury report for the Broncos in Week 5 (will be updated):

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Mon. (10/3)

Tue. (10/4)

Wed. (10/5)

Status

OLB Jonathon Cooper

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

S P.J. Locke

Concussion

DNP

DNP

G/C Quinn Meinerz

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

OLB Aaron Patrick

Concussion

DNP

DNP

S Caden Sterns

Hip/Chest

DNP

LP

WR Tyrie Cleveland

Hamstring

LP

LP

RB Melvin Gordon

Neck

LP

LP

CB Darius Phillips

Hamstring

LP

LP

G Dalton Risner

Ankle

LP

FP

OL Billy Turner

Knee

LP

LP

CB K’Waun Williams

Wrist

LP

FP

QB Russell Wilson

Shoulder

LP

LP

