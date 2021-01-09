Colts vs. Bills: How to watch, stream and listen to the wild-card game
Game Information
Indianapolis Colts (7) at Buffalo Bills (2)
Saturday, Jan. 9 — 1:05 p.m. ET
Bills Stadium — Orchard Park, NY
Television
Broadcast: CBS (national)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color commentary), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Radio
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 82 (XM App 226)
Sirius XM Radio (Bills) — Channel 83 (XM App 225)
Westwood One
Streaming
fuboTV (try it free)
Injuries
Colts injury report
Bills injury report
Opponent Site
Picks and Predictions
Expert picks
Colts are 6.5-point road underdogs
Colts Wire staff picks
