Colts vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 11
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 11 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3).
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Highmark Stadium — Buffalo, NY
How To Watch
Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
TV map: Those in the green region will get the game on CBS.
(Courtesy of 506 Sports)
How To Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
How To Listen
WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 111 (XM App 383)
Sirius XM Radio (Bills) — Channel 85 (XM App 228)
Injuries
Final injury report for both teams
Picks & Predictions
Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 7.5-point underdogs on the road
Opponent Site
2021 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Result
1
Seahawks
Sept. 12
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 28-16
2
Rams
Sept. 19
1:00 p.m.
FOX
L, 27-24
3
@ Titans
Sept. 26
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 25-16
4
@ Dolphins
Oct. 3
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 27-17
5
@ Ravens
Oct. 11
8:15 p.m.
ESPN
L, 31-25 (OT)
6
Texans
Oct. 17
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 31-3
7
@ 49ers
Oct. 24
8:20 p.m.
NBC
W, 30-18
8
Titans
Oct. 31
1:00 p.m.
CBS
L, 34-31
9
Jets
Nov. 4 (TNF)
8:20 p.m.
NFLN
W, 45-30
10
Jaguars
Nov. 14
1:00 p.m.
CBS
W, 23-17
11
@ Bills
Nov. 21
1:00 p.m.
CBS
12
Buccaneers
Nov. 28
1:00 p.m.
FOX
13
@ Texans
Dec. 5
1:00 p.m.
CBS
14
BYE
BYE
BYE
15
Patriots
Dec. 18/19
TBD
TBD
16
@ Cardinals
Dec. 25
8:15 p.m.
NFLN
17
Raiders
Jan. 2
1:00 p.m.
CBS
18
@ Jaguars
Jan. 9
1:00 p.m.
CBS
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts activate S Jahleel Addae to 53-man roster
Colts vs. Bills: Staff picks and predictions for Week 11
Colts hope to see Khari Willis return in Week 12