Colts vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and stream online in Week 11

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
Here is the game information, including how to watch, stream and listen to the Week 11 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3).

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (5-5) at Buffalo Bills (6-3)
When: Sunday, Nov. 21, 1:00 p.m. ET
Where: Highmark Stadium — Buffalo, NY

How To Watch

Channel: CBS (regional)
Broadcast: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
TV map: Those in the green region will get the game on CBS.

(Courtesy of 506 Sports)

How To Stream

fuboTV (try it free)

How To Listen

WFNI — Indianapolis, IN
WHLK — Indianapolis, IN
Sirius XM Radio (Colts) — Channel 111 (XM App 383)
Sirius XM Radio (Bills) — Channel 85 (XM App 228)

Injuries

Final injury report for both teams

Picks & Predictions

Colts Wire Staff Picks
Expert Picks
Colts are 7.5-point underdogs on the road

Opponent Site

Bills Wire

2021 Schedule

Week

Opponent

Date

Time (ET)

Network

Result

1

Seahawks

Sept. 12

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 28-16

2

Rams

Sept. 19

1:00 p.m.

FOX

L, 27-24

3

@ Titans

Sept. 26

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 25-16

4

@ Dolphins

Oct. 3

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 27-17

5

@ Ravens

Oct. 11

8:15 p.m.

ESPN

L, 31-25 (OT)

6

Texans

Oct. 17

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 31-3

7

@ 49ers

Oct. 24

8:20 p.m.

NBC

W, 30-18

8

Titans

Oct. 31

1:00 p.m.

CBS

L, 34-31

9

Jets

Nov. 4 (TNF)

8:20 p.m.

NFLN

W, 45-30

10

Jaguars

Nov. 14

1:00 p.m.

CBS

W, 23-17

11

@ Bills

Nov. 21

1:00 p.m.

CBS

12

Buccaneers

Nov. 28

1:00 p.m.

FOX

13

@ Texans

Dec. 5

1:00 p.m.

CBS

14

BYE

BYE

BYE

15

Patriots

Dec. 18/19

TBD

TBD

16

@ Cardinals

Dec. 25

8:15 p.m.

NFLN

17

Raiders

Jan. 2

1:00 p.m.

CBS

18

@ Jaguars

Jan. 9

1:00 p.m.

CBS

