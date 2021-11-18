Colts vs. Bills: Updated injury report for Week 11
The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their updated injury reports on Thursday for the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Though the injury report for the Colts opened the week in a very lengthy manner, it got much better on Thursday. All of the players that were listed as DNP on Wednesday returned to practice.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/17)
Thur. (11/18)
Fri. (11/19)
Status
DT DeForest Buckner
Abdomen/Throat/Back
DNP
FP
CB T.J. Carrie
Knee
DNP
FP
T Eric Fisher
Back
DNP
FP
Ankle/Hand
DNP
LP
DE Dayo Odeyingbo
Ankle
DNP
FP
T Braden Smith
Elbow
DNP
FP
CB Xavier Rhodes
Calf
LP
LP
TE Jack Doyle
Knee
FP
LP
G Quenton Nelson
Ankle
FP
FP
LB E.J. Speed
Knee
FP
FP
CB Anthony Chesley
Illness
—
DNP
Notes
It’s a good sign that all of the DNPs from Wednesday logged a practice in some capacity.
It isn’t clear if CB Anthony Chesley’s illness is COVID-19 related. If it is, we’ll hear about it soon.
LB Darius Leonard re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 10 and even though he’s practicing through it, he’s likely to be limited physically until it fully heals.
Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Bills in Week 11:
*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*
Player
Injury
Wed. (11/17)
Thur. (11/18)
Fri. (11/19)
Status
WR Cole Beasley
Ribs
DNP
LP
LB Tremaine Edmunds
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
LB Matt Milano
Shoulder
LP
LP
WR Emmanuel Sanders
Rest
—
DNP
Both teams will release their final injury reports on Friday included with designations for the Week 11 game.
