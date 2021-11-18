Colts vs. Bills: Updated injury report for Week 11

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (5-5) and Buffalo Bills (6-3) released their updated injury reports on Thursday for the Week 11 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Though the injury report for the Colts opened the week in a very lengthy manner, it got much better on Thursday. All of the players that were listed as DNP on Wednesday returned to practice.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Colts in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/17)

Thur. (11/18)

Fri. (11/19)

Status

DT DeForest Buckner

Abdomen/Throat/Back

DNP

FP

CB T.J. Carrie

Knee

DNP

FP

T Eric Fisher

Back

DNP

FP

LB Darius Leonard

Ankle/Hand

DNP

LP

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

Ankle

DNP

FP

T Braden Smith

Elbow

DNP

FP

CB Xavier Rhodes

Calf

LP

LP

TE Jack Doyle

Knee

FP

LP

G Quenton Nelson

Ankle

FP

FP

LB E.J. Speed

Knee

FP

FP

CB Anthony Chesley

Illness

DNP

Notes

  • It’s a good sign that all of the DNPs from Wednesday logged a practice in some capacity.

  • It isn’t clear if CB Anthony Chesley’s illness is COVID-19 related. If it is, we’ll hear about it soon.

  • LB Darius Leonard re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 10 and even though he’s practicing through it, he’s likely to be limited physically until it fully heals.

Here’s a look at the updated injury report for the Bills in Week 11:

*DNP = Did Not Participate — LP = Limited Participant — FP = Full Participant*

Player

Injury

Wed. (11/17)

Thur. (11/18)

Fri. (11/19)

Status

WR Cole Beasley

Ribs

DNP

LP

LB Tremaine Edmunds

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

LB Matt Milano

Shoulder

LP

LP

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Rest

DNP

Both teams will release their final injury reports on Friday included with designations for the Week 11 game.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

WATCH: Darius Leonard featured in sneak peek of 'Hard Knocks'

Colts' Jonathan Taylor named FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Colts vs. Bills: Initial injury report for Week 11

List

Hard Knocks: 4 noteworthy moments from Colts' HBO debut

Recommended Stories