Colts vs. Bills: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule
The Indianapolis Colts will square off against the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon as they kick off the preseason against one of the league’s best teams.
Here’s all the information you need on how to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener Saturday:
Game Information
Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Buffalo Bills (0-0)
When: Saturday, Aug. 13, 4:00 p.m. ET
Where: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY
How to Watch
Channel: Fox59 (regional)
Broadcast: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) and Larra Overton (sideline)
How to Listen
WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS
WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS
WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON
WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND
WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER
WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES
WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON
WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE
WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON
WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND
WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE
WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL
WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)
WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE
WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND
WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE
WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru
WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY
WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM
WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE
WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE
WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON
WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY
WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL
WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL
WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE
WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE
WMRI – 860 AM MARION
WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM
WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE
WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY
WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD
WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW
WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK
WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE
WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN
WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH
WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE
WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE
WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG
WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE
WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE
How to Stream
fuboTV (try it free)
Indianapolis Colts official app
Indianapolis Colts official website
NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)
Upcoming Games
Saturday, Aug. 20 — vs. Detroit Lions — 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:00 p.m.
Injuries
Colts – No preseason injury reports.
Bills – No preseason injury reports.
