Colts vs. Bills: Time, television, radio and streaming schedule

The Indianapolis Colts will square off against the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon as they kick off the preseason against one of the league’s best teams.

Here’s all the information you need on how to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener Saturday:

Game Information

Who: Indianapolis Colts (0-0) at Buffalo Bills (0-0)

When: Saturday, Aug. 13, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, NY

How to Watch

Channel: Fox59 (regional)

Broadcast: Greg Rakestraw (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst) and Larra Overton (sideline)

How to Listen

WFNI – 107.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WFNI – 93.5 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WLHK – 97.1 FM INDIANAPOLIS

WRZQ – 107.3 FM COLUMBUS

WGCL – 1370 AM BLOOMINGTON

WQLQ – 96.1 FM SOUTH BEND

WROI – 92.1 FM ROCHESTER

WZDM – 92.1 FM VINCENNES

WYFX – 106.7 FM MT VERNON

WREB – 94.3 FM GREENCASTLE

WWBL – 106.5 FM WASHINGTON

WQLK – 96.1 FM RICHMOND

WIMC – 103.9 FM CRAWFORDSVILLE

WDAN – 1490 AM DANVILLE, IL

WWVR – 98.5 FM PARIS, IL (TERRE HAUTE)

WZBD – 92.7 FM BERNE

WPGW – 1440 AM PORTLAND

WXVW – 1450 AM JEFFERSONVILLE

WMYK – 98.5 FM PERU/KOKOMO – Lic. to Peru

WMXQ – 93.5 FM HARTFORD CITY

WXFN – 92.5FM/1340AM

WAXL – 103.3 FM SANTA CLAUSE

WRZR – 94.5 FM LOOGOOTEE

WORX – 96.7 FM MADISON

WCJZ FM 105.7 – TELL CITY, OWENSBORO KY

WCRA – 1090 AM, 100.5/99.5 FM EFFINGHAM, IL

WZUS – 100.9 FM DECATUR, IL

WKJG – 1380 FM FT. WAYNE

WKJG – 101.9 FM FT. WAYNE

WMRI – 860 AM MARION

WSLM – 97.9 FM SALEM

WABX – 107.5 FM EVANSVILLE

WEFM – 95.9 FM MICHIGAN CITY

WBIW – 1340 AM BEDFORD

WRSW – 1480 AM, 99.7 FM WARSAW

WIBN – 98.1 FM EARL PARK

WAWK – 1140 AM and 95.5 FM KENDALLVILLE

WAWK – 94.3 FM – AUBURN

WJOT – 105.9 FM AND 1510 AM – WABASH

WHBE – 680 AM LOUISVILLE

WHBE – 105.7 FM LOUISVILLE

WTRE – 1330AM GREENSBURG

WASK – 1450 AM FM LAFAYETTE

WASK – 101.7 FM LAFAYETTE

How to Stream

fuboTV

Indianapolis Colts official app

Indianapolis Colts official website

NFL+ (out-of-market subscription)

Upcoming Games

Saturday, Aug. 20 — vs. Detroit Lions — 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 7:00 p.m.

Injuries

Colts – No preseason injury reports.

Bills – No preseason injury reports.

